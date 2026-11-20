MENAFN - GetNews)"TreadSolo compares the GARVEE G-A1 and Mooncool POP, with one documented reduction and practical differences for everyday trips."TreadSolo outlines Black Friday e bike sale choices from GARVEE and Mooncool, with one documented coupon code and two folding models compared for everyday trips.

New York, NY - Nov. 19, 2026 - Black Friday e bike sale shoppers can compare two folding models and one documented coupon code in TreadSolo's guide to commuter electric bikes. The shortlist covers the GARVEE G-A1 and the Mooncool POP. Published by TreadSolo, the comparison places the merchant reduction alongside differences in lifting weight, charging and storage for daily riding.

Full comparison and current prices: the TreadSolo guide

GARVEE's SAS8 code takes 8% off the G-A1, with an end date of 30 April shown beside the product. No coupon code appears for the Mooncool POP, so its equipment and full checkout total carry the comparison during seasonal sales.

Black Friday e bike sale 2026: the two models

On a Black Friday e bike sale shortlist, the G-A1 fills the storage role. Its split frame suits an office corner, garage shelf or vehicle boot where a fixed-length cycle gets in the way. GARVEE lists twenty-inch wheels, four-inch tires and a removable 500Wh battery. At roughly 78.6 pounds, it remains a heavy carry once folded, which matters for stairs or a raised boot.

The POP takes a different approach. Mooncool documents a switchable choice between torque and cadence sensing, so a rider can decide how assistance starts. Its 20 by 3-inch wheels are narrower than the four-inch rubber on the GARVEE. A built-in handle offers a grip, though the listed 67-pound net mass still calls for a lifting plan.

Power, range and equipment

The G-A1 pairs a 500W motor with 750W peak output and claims 25 to 40 miles per charge. The POP lists 750W with a 1,200W peak and a 48V 13.6Ah pack, and it separates 30 throttle miles from up to 60 miles on its lowest assistance level. Range ceilings are not results from one shared test, so the guide advises leaving a margin for hills, temperature and load.

Equipment differs as well. The POP carries hydraulic disc hardware with 180mm rotors and suspension at both ends. On the GARVEE, the listed hardware centers on a seven-speed Shimano RD-TY200 drivetrain and four operating modes. The guide presents these as published equipment differences, not measured stopping distances.

Black Friday e bike sale: compare the complete price

The guide's pricing advice starts with the amount charged for the exact specification and delivery address. A crossed-out regular price does not show what a buyer will pay. After a code is applied, the selected version should be checked again, since one product page may group several configurations, and a different pack or motor makes a different comparison. A discount does not make up for the wrong configuration.

Stacking is not assumed either. Shipping, an included accessory or a bundle should be judged against the merchant's written terms rather than a photograph, and the order summary is worth saving.

E-bikes: route, load and ownership questions

For buyers deciding what suits a commute, the guide starts with the route: distance, steepest section, junctions, parking and the return leg. Fit comes next, from the maker's height span to standover and reach. The POP's stated load limit is 330 lb with a separate rear-carrier allowance, and the guide adds the rider, lock, bags and contents before deciding what to carry. Its supplied configuration is described as Class 2 with a 20 mph setting, and the guide recommends confirming the rules for the planned route.

Ownership costs follow the purchase. Secure parking, routine service, wear parts and a matching replacement charger all belong in the budget, as does the evidence required for a warranty claim. Readers can find both product entries and the documented code in the TreadSolo guide, and those comparisons remain useful after seasonal prices change.

The complete TreadSolo guide, with each pick and its current price

About TreadSolo

TreadSolo is a travel and gear publisher with guides for trips and everyday equipment. Its homepage groups trip essentials alongside destination and outfit ideas. Current articles cover practical items for time away, such as bags and clothing layers.