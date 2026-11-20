MENAFN - GetNews)"TreadSolo compares the GARVEE G-A1 and Mooncool POP, with a coded GARVEE saving, folded storage details and assistance controls."TreadSolo compares e bike Black Friday deals on two folding commuter models, the GARVEE G-A1 and Mooncool POP, with the current coupon code, its end date and practical buying guidance.

New York, NY - Nov. 19, 2026 - E bike Black Friday deals are the subject of TreadSolo's updated commuter guide, which now compares two folding models: the GARVEE G-A1 and the Mooncool POP. The comparison sets the one documented coupon code beside published specifications, so a seasonal purchase can be weighed against the journey, the storage space and the carrying involved. Each supported promotion appears next to the relevant product action in the guide.

Full comparison and current prices: the TreadSolo guide

The two picks take different routes to compact storage. The G-A1 is listed as the folding storage choice, built around a split design, while the POP is presented as the compact wheel choice with switchable assistance sensing. For riders weighing e bike Black Friday deals, the report ties any saving to practical differences between the two bikes rather than treating a discount as a reason to buy.

E bike Black Friday deals: the code and its terms

GARVEE's SAS8 code gives 8% off the G-A1, and the guide states that the offer ends on 30 April. No coupon code is listed for the Mooncool POP, and the guide assumes no reduction for a code whose amount is not stated.

Stacking is not promised. Whether a code applies to the selected configuration is settled by the accepted checkout total, which the guide recommends checking before payment, together with shipping and any necessary parts. An included extra only adds value when it fits the planned use and does not replace something essential.

GARVEE G-A1: storage first, weight second

GARVEE specifies a 500W brushless motor, a 750W peak figure and a removable 500Wh pack. The guide treats the continuous and peak numbers as different kinds of output rather than conflicting claims. The published range is 25 to 40 miles per charge, a conditional figure that cold mornings, heavy bags and repeated stops can reduce.

Twenty-inch wheels with four-inch tires sit on an aluminum-alloy frame, and the drivetrain is a seven-speed system with a Shimano RD-TY200 derailleur. GARVEE describes four operating modes, including assistance and throttle operation. The listed weight of about 78.6 lb is the main caution: folding shrinks the footprint, not the load, so a car boot or staircase remains a lifting question.

Mooncool POP: selectable sensing and published dimensions

The POP offers both torque and cadence sensing, with a switch between them. A torque sensor responds to pressure on the pedals, while cadence sensing responds to their rotation. Mooncool lists a 750W motor with 1,200W peak output and a 48V 13.6Ah battery. Its table gives 30 miles on the throttle and up to 60 miles on the lowest assistance setting, two claims the guide keeps apart.

Folded, the POP measures 34.6 by 16.9 by 29.5 inches, and its wheels are 20 by 3 inches. Front and rear suspension and hydraulic disc brakes with 180mm rotors are part of the specification. The net mass is listed at 67 lb, the stated load limit is 330 lb, and the supplied configuration is described as Class 2 with a 20 mph setting.

How the guide compares the two folding e-bikes

Which pick suits commuting? The guide points to the G-A1 for storage and the POP for switchable sensing, with the final choice resting on fit, lifting load and the return trip. No single line on a specification sheet settles that. A compact package still has to pass through doorways and be carried repeatedly, so the guide treats folded size and lifting height as separate questions.

The report also asks buyers to confirm lights, fenders and a kickstand in the order details rather than in photographs, and to identify local service support and a source for wear parts. On charging, it cites CPSC micromobility guidance: riders should remain present while charging, use the supplied charger and follow the maker's instructions. The product sections stay relevant after the code ends, because fit and storage still decide whether a machine suits regular riding.

The complete TreadSolo guide, with each pick and its current price

About TreadSolo

TreadSolo publishes travel and outdoor gear guides. Its website covers practical trip equipment, trip ideas and outfit planning, including bags, layers and equipment for urban days and time away.