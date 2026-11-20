MENAFN - GetNews)"SamplePact connects brands with shoppers who try free products and post honest reviews on the brand's own website."SamplePact is now live with a waitlist for shoppers who want to become a product tester, and it is taking early access requests from brands that want to run product sampling. Brands send their products free to testers who match, and each tester posts an honest review on the brand's own website. Joining is free for shoppers, and a brand's first 10 text reviews are free with no card needed.

CHICAGO, Ill., November 19, 2026 - SamplePact is now live with a waitlist for shoppers who want to become a product tester, and it is taking early access requests from brands that want to run product sampling. Brands send their products free to testers who match, and each tester posts an honest review on the brand's own website by the date on their offer.

Joining is free for shoppers, and SamplePact never asks them for a credit card. The products and the shipping are free too. Each review goes on the brand's own website.

How it works for shoppers

Shoppers sign up at samplepact/product-tester and choose the product categories they like, such as skincare, pet, home or food and drink. They also pick the kinds of reviews they are happy to do, from text to photo or video. Each new tester gets a personal link to share, and every friend who joins through it and confirms their email moves the tester up the line.SamplePact lets testers in a group at a time and emails each one when it is their turn. As brands launch campaigns in a tester's categories, offers arrive showing the product, its regular price, the review type and the deadline. Testers have 7 days to say yes, they can decline any offer, and they can also apply for other products that still have spots.The tester confirms a shipping address and the brand ships the product free. Spots go to the first testers who accept.The tester tries the product and posts a review by the deadline, in the format the brand asked for. When the review is written on SamplePact, a line saying the product was a free sample is added automatically. A tester who decides a product isn't right for them can send it back instead.Every on-time review earns points, and points move testers up the list for products with limited spots. Points never depend on the star rating or on what the tester writes.

Shoppers who are 18 or older with a US shipping address can join. No social media following or reviewing experience is needed.

How it works for brands

Brands tell SamplePact about their store at samplepact/product-sampling, and SamplePact emails them as soon as their spot opens. The first 10 text reviews are free, and no card is needed to start.The brand enters the product, its regular price, the number of testers it would like, the category, the review format, the review window and the states it ships to. Reviews can be text, photo or video, and the review window starts when the package is delivered. A brand whose product needs time to work can ask testers to use it for a set number of days first.At launch, the offer goes to every tester who picked that category, does that type of review and lives in a state the brand ships to. The first testers to accept take the spots, or the brand can approve the testers who apply.The brand ships a sample to each tester from the shipping list SamplePact provides and covers the product and the shipping. Once the brand adds the tracking number, SamplePact lets the tester know the product is on its way.Testers post through the review app the store already uses, and each review notes that the tester got the product free. SamplePact checks that each review went up, and the brand can follow every tester from accepted to shipped to reviewed on its campaign page.

Brands publish every honest review, whatever the rating. Before shipping, a brand sees each tester's review score, which is the share of their reviews posted on time, and how often they send products back. Brands never see how a tester rated other brands' products.

"When I started running e-commerce brands, one of the hardest things was building consumer trust early on through reviews," said Rob DeSio, Co-Founder of SamplePact. "We started SamplePact to help brands of all sizes build that trust and get feedback from consumers who are willing to share their thoughts."

About SamplePact

SamplePact connects brands with shoppers who try free products and post honest reviews on the brand's own website. Learn more at samplepact.