Honouring Parents: A Fundamental Duty In Islam
The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) also highlighted the importance of being kind to parents. According to Sahih al-Bukhari (Hadith 5971), Hazrat Abu Hurairah (RA) narrated that a man once asked the Prophet (PBUH),“Who is most deserving of my good treatment?” The Prophet (PBUH) replied,“Your mother.” The man asked,“Then who?” He replied,“Your mother.” The man asked again, and the Prophet (PBUH) said,“Your mother.” When asked a fourth time, he replied,“Your father.” This Hadith highlights the high status of mothers and the importance of love, care and respect for parents.
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Serving parents is not limited to providing financial support. It also includes listening to them attentively, spending time with them, taking care of their needs and praying for them. In Surah Al-Isra (Verse 24), the Holy Quran teaches believers to pray for their parents, saying:“My Lord, have mercy upon them as they brought me up when I was small.”
Valuing our parents, showing them love and keeping them in our prayers should be an essential part of our lives. It is an important reminder of our religious duties and moral responsibilities towards them.
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