MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Kindness and good treatment towards parents are among the fundamental teachings of Islam. In the Holy Quran, Allah Almighty commands people to worship Him and, alongside this command, emphasizes treating their parents with kindness and respect. In Surah Al-Isra (Verse 23), Allah says that if one or both parents reach old age, they should not even be told“Uff,” nor should they be scolded. Instead, they should be spoken to with respect and dignity. This teaching reminds us that treating parents with gentleness, love and respect is both a religious and moral responsibility.

The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) also highlighted the importance of being kind to parents. According to Sahih al-Bukhari (Hadith 5971), Hazrat Abu Hurairah (RA) narrated that a man once asked the Prophet (PBUH),“Who is most deserving of my good treatment?” The Prophet (PBUH) replied,“Your mother.” The man asked,“Then who?” He replied,“Your mother.” The man asked again, and the Prophet (PBUH) said,“Your mother.” When asked a fourth time, he replied,“Your father.” This Hadith highlights the high status of mothers and the importance of love, care and respect for parents.

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Serving parents is not limited to providing financial support. It also includes listening to them attentively, spending time with them, taking care of their needs and praying for them. In Surah Al-Isra (Verse 24), the Holy Quran teaches believers to pray for their parents, saying:“My Lord, have mercy upon them as they brought me up when I was small.”

Valuing our parents, showing them love and keeping them in our prayers should be an essential part of our lives. It is an important reminder of our religious duties and moral responsibilities towards them.