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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Thursday that the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia is "on the way."

"My message at today's Coalition of the Willing was clear: Peace depends on putting Ukraine in a position of strength," Von der Leyen wrote on her X account, following the meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders earlier today in Berlin.

Moreover, the Commission's president stressed that Europe will continue putting pressure on Moscow until "it comes to the table."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday that sanctions on Russia could be eased if a ceasefire takes effect in Ukraine.

Speaking after the Coalition of the Willing summit in Berlin, Merz said a "gradual lifting of sanctions could be envisaged" if certain prerequisites are met as the talks advance. "Mr Putin, end this war in Ukraine and let us look for diplomatic solutions," Merz told reporters in Berlin. Meanwhile, the German leader addressed the European role in the process, saying that "a 'Yalta-style' format will not bring about peace."

"We will continue to support Kyiv for as long as is necessary. Should peace negotiations take place, we will be involved. Negotiations can only succeed if Ukraine and Europe are part of the process together," Merz assessed.