MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On November 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Mausoleum of Ho Chi Minh, the founder of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in Hanoi.

A guard of honor was lined up in front of the mausoleum.

President Ilham Aliyev paid tribute to Ho Chi Minh and laid a wreath at the mausoleum.