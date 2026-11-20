MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, Nov 20 (IANS) More than 10,000 people gathered outside Japan's National Diet building to protest against a series of policies and moves by the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, including efforts to revise the country's pacifist Constitution and expand Japan's military capabilities.

"Attempts to revise the pacifist Constitution and plans to reduce the number of seats in the Diet, paving the way for authoritarian rule... There are so many things about the Takaichi administration that are worrying," a demonstrator told Xinhua at the rally.

Organizers said approximately 13,000 people took part in the demonstration. Protesters held placards bearing slogans such as "Defend the Constitution," "Stop preparations for war" and "No exceptions to the Three Non-Nuclear Principles."

Since taking office, Takaichi has repeatedly expressed her intention to revise the Constitution and has accelerated efforts to hollow out the postwar pacifist supreme law by strengthening Japan's military capabilities. The government is also planning to adopt revised versions of its three key national security documents in December, with a focus on developing offensive military capabilities and further expanding the country's military role, Xinhua news agency reported.

Japanese media recently reported that the government was considering including exceptions to the Three Non-Nuclear Principles in the revised security documents, potentially allowing nuclear weapons to be brought into Japan in emergencies.

A demonstrator told Xinhua that the Three Non-Nuclear Principles constitute an established national policy, but the government is seeking to loosen the restrictions. Even a slight relaxation could lead to progressively broader exceptions, eventually rendering the principles meaningless, the protester said, adding that Japan's current security policies have become increasingly incompatible with its Constitution.

"We have always upheld Article 9 of the Constitution, but now they want to abandon it with their own hands. I strongly oppose this," another demonstrator, identified as Yamashita, told Xinhua.

Akira Koike, head of the secretariat of the Japanese Communist Party, told the rally that the Diet must not become a place where there are only an accelerator and no brakes on the drive to revise the Constitution and turn Japan into a country "capable of waging war," with "the steering wheel turned only to the right."

Article 9 of Japan's Constitution stipulates that the country "forever renounces war as a sovereign right of the nation" and the threat or use of force as a means of settling international disputes. It also states that Japan will not maintain land, sea or air forces or other war potential, nor recognize the right of belligerency of the state. The article is widely regarded as the cornerstone of Japan's postwar pacifist policy.