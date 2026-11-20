MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 20 (IANS) As vote counting for 1,275 Zila Parishad wards across 37 districts began at 8 a.m on Friday, the first result from Jaipur has been declared, with BJP candidate Arjun Kumawat winning Ward No. 1.

After the counting of votes was completed, Kumawat was officially declared the winner. News of his victory sparked celebrations among supporters, who expressed their happiness and enthusiasm, describing the win as an important achievement for the party.

CMO officials told IANS that the first result from a rural area in the state has gone in favour of the BJP.

With this win, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's rural development initiatives receive a stamp of approval, the officials further said.

Results of the Chief Minister's vision for rural development will be revealed today, they added.

Meanwhile, the process of announcing ward-wise results for the Zila Parishad elections is still underway. Since morning, candidates and their supporters have been eagerly awaiting the results at the various counting centres. As victories and defeats are declared across different wards, the electoral picture in Jaipur district is gradually becoming clearer.

A total of 4,069 candidates are contesting these seats, with the results set to determine their electoral fate.

The Zila Parishad elections are a matter of prestige for the BJP, Congress and other political parties. All eyes are now on the results from the remaining wards, which are expected to provide a clearer picture of the political equations within the Zila Parishad.

Meanwhile, following the declaration of results, political negotiations and efforts to secure support for the posts of Zila Pramukh (District Chief) and Pradhan (Block Chief) are expected to intensify.

Since EVMs are being used, the final results are expected by the afternoon. Counting for four Zila Parishads, Baran, Kota, Karauli and Sri Ganganagar, as well as 38 Panchayat Samitis, will take place on December 17.