MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Delhi Police have busted an illegal parking racket operating near the Red Fort and arrested a 40-year-old man for collecting parking fees using unauthorised parking slips bearing the name of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The accused has been identified as Mohd. Naushad, a resident of Shastri Park in Delhi, who originally hails from Bhelahi Kalan village in Bihar's Saharsa district. Police recovered Rs 1,300 in cash and a booklet containing 100 parking slips, including 18 used and 82 unused slips, marked 'MCD AUTH. SCT./BIKE PARKING'.

According to the police, the matter came to light on November 19, when Police Post Red Fort received specific information that a person was issuing parking slips bearing the MCD's name and collecting parking charges without authorisation near Metro Gate No. 2 on Upper Subhash Marg, close to the Red Fort.

Acting on the information, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Satish, In-charge of Police Post Red Fort, and comprising SI Yogender Kumar and Head Constable Rohit, was constituted. The team worked under the supervision of Inspector Suman Kumar, SHO of Kotwali police station, and the guidance of ACP Amandeep Kaur.

At around 10.40 a.m., the police team reached the spot and noticed a man calling out to motorists and directing them to park their vehicles. On seeing the police personnel, the man allegedly attempted to flee but was apprehended by the team.

During questioning, the accused was asked to produce documents authorising him to operate the parking facility. However, he failed to provide a valid licence, allotment letter or any other permission.

During the investigation, police found that Naushad had initially been granted an MCD licence to operate the parking facility for three years, with effect from December 17, 2024. However, the civic body cancelled his licence in August 2026 due to non-payment of the requisite dues.

Despite the cancellation, he continued collecting parking fees using the parking slips bearing the MCD's name.

Following the incident, an FIR (No. 1066/2026) dated November 19, 2026, was registered at Kotwali police station under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Police said further investigation is underway to establish the full extent of the illegal operation and ascertain whether others were involved in the racket.

The operation was carried out by the staff of Police Post Red Fort under North District as part of efforts to curb illegal activities in the area.