Avinash Ashok shares emotional message after getting evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 10. The contestant completed 70 days in the show and has high hopes for his future and especially cinema. He feels grateful for having a great support from the audience.

Avinash shares emotional message for fans

In a video, Avinash said that he felt emotional upon receiving messages of support from fans. Despite the harsh comments and difficult times he faced in the show, Avinash was able to continue in the game with the support he received. Even though he received negative comments, the positive feedback gave him more confidence in his journey.

He thanked everyone who had supported him through his journey and said it was because of them that he was able to go so far.

Avinash's plans post Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10

On Day 70, Avinash and Muthazhagi were evicted together. After leaving the show, he has been warmly welcomed by his family and friends.

Avinash is excited to take up new opportunities in films. Although he did not give any details about any upcoming film projects, it seems like he is all set to take the next step forward in his career.

He has gained much popularity in these 70 days and hopes to maintain the love from the audience in his further career.