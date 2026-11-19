President Ilham Aliyev Visits Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum In Hanoi (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) HANOI, Vietnam, November 20. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the mausoleum of Ho Chi Minh, the founder of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in Hanoi on November 20, Trend 's special correspondent reports.
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