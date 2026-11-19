MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moomoo Australia and New Zealand today announced its largest local brand investment to date, signing on as platinum partner and official share-trading platform of the Sydney Roosters from the 2027 NRL season.

The deal coincides with the opening of Moomoo's second retail store, in Melbourne's eastern hub of Box Hill, marking one year since the brokerage opened its first physical site in Chatswood, Sydney.

Together, the moves cap four years of rapid local growth, signalling a broader push into mainstream retail and high-net-worth investing. Named Australia's most-trusted investing app in Finder's 2026 customer satisfaction awards, moomoo has also held the top spot as the nation's most-downloaded share-trading app for two consecutive years.*









Sydney Roosters partnership

From the 2027 season, the moomoo logo will appear on the sternum of the Roosters' NRL jersey and the front of their playing shorts, supported by match-day and community activations across Sydney.

"Partnering with a club of the Sydney Roosters' calibre reflects our long-term commitment to the Australian market," said Moomoo Australia and New Zealand chief executive officer Michael McCarthy. "Combining tier-one sporting visibility with face-to-face support in our stores helps build the familiarity and trust everyday Australians want before putting their money to work."

Easts Group chief executive officer Joe Kelly welcomed the announcement. "We're delighted to welcome moomoo to the Sydney Roosters as our platinum partner and official share-trading platform," he said. "Moomoo is an ambitious, forward-thinking brand with a clear vision for its future. We see a strong alignment between its ambitions and the Roosters' commitment to performance."

An expanding presence

Since launching locally in 2022, Moomoo Australia and New Zealand has steadily expanded its physical and market presence. Alongside the new Box Hill store and further outlets planned for 2027, the brokerage recently launched Moomoo Priority for high-net-worth users and hosted its inaugural Australian investor day in partnership with Nasdaq. Across Australia and New Zealand the firm's local headcount will reach 70 staff by the end of 2026.

About moomoo

Moomoo Securities Australia Ltd, a Sydney-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Futu Holdings Ltd, operates the moomoo platform across Australia and New Zealand. The moomoo app gives users access to more than 10,000 shares and exchange-traded funds across the Australian, US and Hong Kong sharemarkets, with US brokerage starting from US99¢ per trade, 24 hours every trading day. The platform pairs low-cost execution with real-time Level 2 US market data, advanced charting, an AI-powered assistant, curated financial news and user forums.

*Source: Sensor Tower, brokerage app downloads in Australia from January 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026. Combined total downloads for the moomoo app on Australian iOS and Android stores (referring to the moomoo global app from January 1, 2025 to November 7, 2025, and the Moomoo Australia app from November 7, 2025 onwards). Ranking may change over time.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact: Carlee Snyder...