MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 20 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reiterated his government's commitment to ensuring equal educational opportunities for children, highlighting initiatives such as Nijut Moina, Nijut Babu, free textbooks, bicycles and scholarships on the occasion of World Children's Day.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said every child deserved the opportunity to dream big and the means to turn those aspirations into reality, stressing that financial and social circumstances should not become barriers to education.

"Every child deserves the chance to dream big and the opportunity to make those dreams real," the Chief Minister said, listing several welfare initiatives undertaken by the state government to support students.

The Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni, launched in 2024, is one of the Assam government's flagship initiatives aimed at encouraging girls to pursue higher education, reducing dropout rates, and addressing child marriage by providing financial assistance.

Under the scheme, eligible girl students receive monthly financial support at the higher secondary, undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

The initiative was designed to make higher education more accessible, particularly by easing the financial burden on families and encouraging girls to continue their studies.

Building on this initiative, the state government introduced the Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Babu Aasoni to extend financial assistance to eligible male students from economically weaker families pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate education.

Under the Nijut Babu scheme, eligible first-year undergraduate students receive Rs 1,000 per month, while postgraduate students receive Rs 2,000 per month for up to 10 months in an academic year. Students from families with an annual income below Rs 4 lakh are eligible, subject to other conditions.

The two schemes reflect the government's broader approach of providing targeted financial assistance to students and reducing barriers to continuing education.

Besides these initiatives, the Assam government has also been promoting educational access through free textbooks, bicycles for students and scholarships, aimed at reducing the financial burden on families and improving school attendance.

CM Sarma's World Children's Day message comes amid the state's continued emphasis on expanding educational opportunities and supporting young people through welfare interventions.

The Chief Minister said the government's efforts were directed towards creating a future in which children could realise their potential without their aspirations being restricted by their economic circumstances.

World Children's Day is observed annually on November 20 to promote children's rights, welfare and access to education, health and protection.