Rajbhar Targets Akhilesh Yadav Over Fatal JCB Incident in Gorakhpur

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) National President and Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over the death of Aryavardhan, alleging that chaos created by SP workers during the latter's PDA tour led to the fatal incident.

In a lengthy post on X, Rajbhar accused SP workers of bringing a JCB machine onto the road to facilitate Akhilesh Yadav's welcome, alleging that the resulting commotion led to Aryavardhan being run over and killed.

Highlighting the family's connection with India's freedom struggle, Rajbhar claimed that Aryavardhan was a fifth-generation descendant of Shivpujan Singh, a freedom fighter who was martyred during the Chauri Chaura incident.

Expressing grief over the death, Rajbhar invoked the pain of the deceased's father and directly questioned Akhilesh Yadav over the incident. The SBSP chief also accused the SP leadership of allowing party workers to create disturbances during political programmes.

Earlier on Thursday, the father of the minor boy who died after being hit by a bulldozer, allegedly during a Samajwadi Party's PDA rally in Gorakhpur, said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured the family of strict action against those responsible.