BJP Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks Regarding Foreign Policy

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Friday hit back at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's“if Congress were in power” remark on foreign policy, stating that the country“does not need lectures from Congress.” Bhandari claimed that if Congress were in power today, India would have lost its BRICS membership and would have been sidelined at the global stage. Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, he also accused the Congress of keeping“Pak Prem” (love for Pakistan) in focus.

The BJP leader posted on X,“Rahul, Had Congress been in power, India would be losing membership of BRICS like in 2013 & sidelined at global diplomatic stage! When Congress was in power, India gifted the UNSC seat to China! When Congress was in power, India compromised India's security at Sharmal Shekh for Pak Prem! When Congress was in power, Nehru's China policy culminated in the humiliation of the 1962 war.”“India does not need lectures from Congress, which designed India's foreign policy keeping Pakistan Prem at centre,” the post read.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the BJP-led Central government after a trilateral meeting among US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. In an X post, Gandhi claimed,“If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table.” The three world leaders met in Shenzhen, China, where they adopted a joint "Declaration towards Peace", committing to dialogue on reducing nuclear risks, ensuring stable energy flows and preventing the abuse of jurisdiction by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Meanwhile, the BJP has also attacked Rahul Gandhi as he questioned the central government's foreign policy as he argued that India should have a more active role in global discussions, expressing concern that the country had become a "side player" in international affairs. Gandhi mentioned Pakistan's role in negotiations between the United States and Iran. Speaking at the University of Chicago on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi said, "India, by its size, naturally has a global voice and India should be actively involved in global conversations. But frankly, India has become a side player, while Pakistan is busy negotiating with Iran and the United States.”

However, Bhandari lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, calling him a“Pak fan boy” for remarks at the University of Chicago. The BJP leader posted on X,“Why is Rahul Gandhi so obsessed with Pakistan! At every global stage, Rahul acts like Pak Fan Boy! Yet again, he idolises Pakistan as a role model for him in foreign policy outreach!”“His love for Pakistan has made him forget that It is India which - Russia & Ukraine both acknowledged for its peace efforts - Iran waived of any Hormuz restrictions. Rahul Gandhi's love for terror state Pakistan made UPA compromise India's sovereignty at Sharmal Sheikh & not attack Pakistan post 26/11 terror attack,” he added. (ANI)