Madurai Police Raid Former Minister P Moorthy Over Quarry Scandal

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Madurai District Crime Branch police are conducting searches at the residence of former Tamil Nadu Minister P Moorthy in connection with an alleged quarry irregularities case involving the illegal excavation of red soil and stones in Madurai district. The case pertains to allegations that excessive quantities of red soil and stones were illegally excavated from quarries in the Palamedu and Alanganallur areas, allegedly in violation of government regulations.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police personnel are searching Moorthy's residence on Roja Street in the Iyer Bungalow area of Madurai. During the searches, officials are examining documents related to stone quarry tenders and other records that may be connected with the alleged irregularities. The investigation is focused on examining the records and details of the quarry-related activities that form the basis of the case. A large number of police personnel have been deployed outside the former minister's residence to maintain security as the search operation continues.

DGP on Police Reforms and Custodial Lapses

Earlier on November 18, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Mahesh Kumar Agarwal on Wednesday talked about strict, zero-tolerance action against custodial lapses following recent incidents in Thoothukudi and Madurai, even as the state police leadership rolls out a series of accountability and digital policing reforms, highlighted by the launch of a new online Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Agarwal (e-CSR) system. Speaking to reporters after launching the e-CSR facility, the DGP said the cases relating to the custodial incidents had been transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID), while judicial enquiries had also been initiated.

"CCTV footage is available in connection with the recent incidents in Thoothukudi and Madurai police stations. The cases have been transferred to the CBCID, and judicial enquiries have also been initiated. If any lapses are established, strict action will definitely be taken," he said. Emphasising the importance of accountability, Agarwal said, "CCTV cameras were being used to monitor the movements of everyone entering police stations, including complainants and accused persons. Maintaining that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu remained good, the DGP said, "The state had recorded a decline in murder cases during the current year. Between January 1 and November 15, a total of 1,306 murders were reported in the state, compared to 1,421 during the corresponding period last year, marking a reduction of 115 cases."