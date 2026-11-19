

Nvidia reportedly sought U.S. approval early this year to sell more than 40,000 H200 chips to a company tied to Megaspeed and Alice Huang, according to The New York Times.

Nvidia is in late-stage talks to buyout AI firm Inflection for more than $500 million, The Information reported. NVDA stock dipped 1.6% in Thursday's overnight session.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) stock is heading for its seventh consecutive week in the red, with shares dropping another 1.6% in overnight trading late Thursday amid news that California opened an investigation into whether former CEO Jensen Huang's actions allowed China to obtain advanced AI technology and misled investors.

“My office is investigating whether Nvidia or Jensen Huang's actions resulted in China obtaining advanced chips or confidential information - and if Nvidia misled investors and the public about this risk, in violation of law,” California's Attorney General Rob Bonta said in an X post on Thursday.

“Nvidia is in a messy, transnational situation but the underlying principle of our corporate securities law is clear: Companies cannot mislead their investors.”

The development is the latest in a major upheaval at the AI chipmaker. Investors are reassessing their positions in a post-Huang era, amid daily updates on his and Nvidia's dealings with Megaspeed, a suspected Chinese spy outfit, the search for a new CEO, and probes by authorities.

Nvidia Fallout: New Updates

Lawmakers released confidential information on Thursday showing that the Commerce Department had approved the sale of more than 800,000 advanced AI chips to Chinese companies for the year, as of May, including several firms on a list of Chinese military companies maintained by the Pentagon, according to a report in The New York Times.

Nvidia also reportedly submitted an application to sell more than 40,000 H200 chips to a company tied to Megaspeed and Alice Huang, the executive whom authorities suspect is a Chinese asset.

Meanwhile, The Information reported that Nvidia was in advanced talks to acquire diffusion LLM developer Inception for more than $500 million, adding that talks began before Huang's departure.

The outlet describes Inception as "a two-year-old startup that develops a type of AI that aims to perform faster than the one that powers products such as ChatGPT and Claude."

Crisis Deepens

Huang's disclosure last week of an extramarital affair plunged Nvidia fueled a sharp selloff in the company's shares and resulted in his ouster as CEO. NVDA stock is now down 40% from its peak in early October and 21% year to date.

The crisis has weighed on the company as well as the broader AI trade, with key AI-linked stocks falling on Thursday despite a strong initial public offering by Anthropic (ANT).

“Nvidia is casting a pall on the market that's tainting everything,” CNBC analyst Jim Cramer said on his show“Mad Money.” Despite blockbuster earnings earlier this week, Nvidia appears to be struggling to regain investors' confidence in the wake of Huang's exit, with Cramer arguing that Huang's desire to return could further complicate Nvidia's search for a permanent CEO.

The continued chatter about a potential Huang return“makes it so that this still-giant company is sinking like a stone, destroying the savings of millionaires and regular index investors alike,” Cramer said.

Retail View On NVDA

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for NVDA dipped but remained 'extremely bullish.'

“$NVDA one of the largest companies in the entire world is down almost $100 a share within a month, with record breaking earnings and record-breaking guidance; down about 42%,” wrote a trader.“There are going to be millionaires made from today. Easiest gain of wealth since COVID.”

Another said,“$NVDA literally just down due to dumb articles that have 0 impact on the business. The company already guided earnings that assume no revenue from China.”

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