Delhi HC Rules Marriage to Indian Citizen Grants No Automatic Visa

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has held that marriage to an Indian citizen does not automatically entitle a foreign national to obtain an Entry (X-1) Visa or confer an indefeasible right to stay in India, observing that the entry and continued stay of foreigners in the country are matters of sovereign discretion. Justice Amit Mahajan made the observation while dismissing a petition filed by a US citizen seeking conversion of her existing e-Tourist Visa into a spouse visa on the basis of her marriage to an Indian citizen.

The Court found the explanation furnished by the immigration authorities satisfactory and observed that the suspicion regarding the marriage being one of convenience was well-founded in view of the overall circumstances brought on record. The authorities had informed the Court that their scrutiny was not based merely on the age difference between the petitioner and her husband but also took into account her successive matrimonial relationships, prolonged stay in India, previous attempts to secure immigration benefits through marriages, residential arrangements and explanations regarding her source of income and means of sustenance.

According to the counter-affidavit, the petitioner had earlier married an OCI cardholder, on the basis of which she had obtained OCI status. Following the dissolution of that marriage in July 2021, her OCI status was cancelled in November 2023. Thereafter, she entered into another matrimonial relationship in December 2022 and sought visa conversion and extension on that basis. However, her applications could not result in the immigration benefits sought due to deficiencies in supporting documents. The second marriage also ended in November 2025. The authorities stated that the present marriage was her third and raised concerns after examining her immigration history and the surrounding circumstances.

The Court was also informed that the petitioner had been living as a tenant in premises owned by her present husband even before their marriage. The records further indicated that he had accompanied her during the period when she was pursuing immigration benefits on the basis of her previous marriage. Taking these circumstances together, the competent authority formed a prima facie opinion that the present marriage could be a marriage of convenience and that the possibility of financial or contractual arrangements to facilitate immigration benefits could not be ruled out.

Accepting the authorities' explanation, Justice Mahajan observed:“This Court finds that the explanation furnished by the Respondents in the Counter Affidavit is satisfactory and the suspicion is well-founded.” The Court further observed that a foreign national has no inherent or legally enforceable right to seek entry or continued stay in India. Merely entering into a marriage with an Indian citizen does not, by itself, create an automatic right to conversion of an existing visa into an Entry (X-1) Visa. Referring to the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, the Court said the grant, conversion and extension of visas, as well as regulation of the stay of foreign nationals, fall within the domain of the competent authorities.

The Court also relied on the Supreme Court's judgment in Louis De Raedt v. Union of India, observing that the fundamental rights available to foreigners under the Constitution are confined to Article 21 concerning life and personal liberty and do not include the right to reside and settle in India under Article 19(1)(e), which is available only to citizens. It further referred to its earlier judgment in Randa Chehab v. Union of India, reiterating that the entry or stay of a foreign national in India is not an enforceable right against the State but a matter of sovereign discretion.

The petitioner had relied on a marriage certificate issued under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, following the solemnisation of her marriage before the Marriage Officer on March 18, 2026. The couple had also solemnised their marriage according to Muslim rites and customs on December 7, 2025. However, the High Court said that the issuance of a marriage certificate does not prevent the competent immigration authority from examining the surrounding circumstances and the petitioner's eligibility for the visa sought. The Court also noted that no affidavit had been filed by the petitioner's husband to corroborate her claims regarding their matrimonial relationship, cohabitation and the circumstances surrounding the marriage. It clarified, however, that the absence of such an affidavit could not, by itself, determine whether the marriage was genuine.

“It is not the function of this Court, in exercise of judicial review, to substitute its own assessment for that of the competent authority in a matter concerning admission of a foreign national,” the Court observed. The petitioner had approached the High Court under Article 226, alleging that the authorities had subjected her and her husband to repeated inquiries and had failed to process her spouse visa application favourably despite submission of the requisite documents. She had also sought protection against deportation or any coercive action, a personal hearing in the presence of her advocate, and compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the alleged harassment and financial losses.

Dismissing the petition along with pending applications, the Court made it clear that it had not adjudicated upon the validity or genuineness of the marriage. It clarified that its observations were confined to the petitioner's claim for immigration benefits and the authorities' examination of her application. The Court further clarified that any representation already pending or filed by the petitioner in future should be decided by the authorities in accordance with law.