MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Fans who watched the special screening of Sathiyavan Savithri, starring Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin, are pouring in praises. Get the full scoop on the story, performances, screenplay, second-half twists, and X (Twitter) reviews right here!

Fans are buzzing about Keerthy Suresh's new movie Sathiyavan Savithri this week. The makers hosted a special screening in Chennai recently. Viewers are already sharing their reviews on X (formerly Twitter). The film packs mystery, romance, family drama, and court scenes. Keerthy Suresh plays a lawyer in this gripping thriller. The story follows a woman who enters a forced marriage and faces sudden struggles. Police frame her husband for murder. She takes the legal route to save him from this false charge. The plot moves fast with intense court arguments, hidden truths, and sharp investigations. Keerthy steps away from usual family dramas to play this strong lawyer. Her fierce acting and Mysskin's powerful role are winning praise online.

Early reviews from the special screening look highly positive. One fan gave the movie a solid 4 out of 5 rating. The viewer noted that Sathiyavan Savithri offers more than just court drama. The movie delivers a complete suspense thriller experience from start to finish. Fans are praising director Praveen for his brilliant storytelling.

How is Keerthy Suresh's acting?

Keerthy Suresh nails emotional roles easily, just like she did in Nadigaiyar Thilagam. She shines again as a lawyer fighting to save her husband. Her struggles, court challenges, and emotional scenes command attention.

Does Mysskin add value?

Director-actor Mysskin plays a character named Markandeyan. His unique body language and dialogue delivery add huge strength to the movie. Actors Charukesh, Bala, and Shilpa Manjunath also deliver solid performances.

How is the second half?

The second half of the movie keeps you hooked with unexpected twists. Courtroom clashes and hidden secrets build the suspense perfectly. The screenplay keeps audiences guessing until the very end.

How is Sam C.S. music?

Sam C.S. handles the music department. His background score elevates the mystery and tension in the crucial court and crime scenes.

Should you watch Sathiyavan Savithri?

Fans who love crime thrillers, court dramas, and suspense will definitely enjoy Sathiyavan Savithri. We just have to wait for the public release and box office results to see the actual success!