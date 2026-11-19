

Net income came in at $31.23 million.

In an earnings call with investors, Chief Executive Officer Anthony Denier said the quarter reflected stronger engagement from active traders. Denier added that the June change to the Pattern Day Trader Rule proved a significant tailwind for its trading business.

Shares of Webull Corp. (BULL) slipped more than 2% at close on Thursday and continued to decline overnight despite posting strong third-quarter (Q3) earnings results.

The company reported record revenue of $218.72 million, up 39% year-over-year and beating consensus estimates of $215.59 million, as per data from Fiscal. Net income came in at $31.23 million, with earnings per diluted share of $0.06, slightly below expectations of $0.07 per share.

Retail trading activity emerged as a significant growth driver for Webull, with CEO Anthony Denier pointing to the June Pattern Day Trader (PDT) rules change as the catalyst. The brokerage highlighted that options trading volumes have more than doubled since the removal of the longstanding $25,000 minimum equity requirement for pattern day traders.

Webull Sees Strong Engagement Following Pattern Day Trader Rule Change

In an earnings call with investors, Chief Executive Officer Anthony Denier said the quarter reflected stronger engagement from active traders. “We delivered record results in the quarter, driven primarily by increased engagement from our active traders across the products we offer on our platform,” he said.

Denier added that the change to the Pattern Day Trader Rule in June, which effectively eliminated restrictions on the number of day trades for accounts with less than $25,000, turned out to be a significant tailwind for its trading business.

“With five months of data now available, we are pleased to see that activity levels in this client cohort have remained elevated post-PDT," he said.

Webull's Post-PDT Rule Change Trading Boom: Options Volumes Double

The company's options contract volumes for the cohort have more than doubled, while equity notional volumes have tripled versus pre-PDT levels.

“We anticipated the volume uplift associated with the rule change and have leveraged our platform to capture the increased engagement from this important segment of retail investors,” he said.

Webull Looks To Futures To Diversify Trading Revenue

The CEO also added that Webull is continuing to expand the range of products available to active traders, particularly within its futures business, where there are opportunities to introduce new products“that can drive meaningful growth while diversifying our revenue streams."

$100 Million Buyback Program

Webull also recently announced a $100 million share repurchase program authorized by its board of directors to buy back Class A ordinary shares over a 12-month period using existing cash and future cash flows.

BULL Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BULL stock was 'bullish' at the time of writing, with message volumes increasing by more than 300% over 24 hours, as per platform data.

One user said,“$BULL Analysts will soon pump a share price increase.”

Another user said,“$BULL double beat and buyback and proof of growth. Crazy work.”

BULL stock is down more than 41% year-to-date.

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