LG Electronics India Limited Announces Leadership Transition As Two Senior Executives Return To Korea
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, November 19, 2026: LG Electronics India Limited (LGEIL), India's number one player in major home appliances and consumer electronics, today announced that two members of its senior management personnel, Mr. Yongchan Jung, Chief Production Officer (CPO), and Mr. Chang Hwan Kim, Customer Care & Service (CC&S) Division Leader, will cease to be associated with the Company with effect from the close of business hours on December 31, 2026, as they move back to Korea.
The Company has duly informed the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited of the cessation, in accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, reflecting LGEIL's commitment to transparent and timely disclosure as a listed entity.
Mr. Yongchan Jung was appointed Chief Production Officer in November 2025 as part of LGEIL's post-IPO leadership reorganization. In this role, he held unified command over the Company's manufacturing ecosystem, overseeing the Noida and Pune plants and the new manufacturing facility at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, strengthening LGEIL's 'Make in India' capabilities for domestic and export markets.
Mr. Chang Hwan Kim led the Customer Care & Service division with a mandate to enhance the post-purchase experience, ensuring that LG's service infrastructure scaled in step with the Company's sales growth across the country.
The Company places on record its appreciation for their valuable contributions and services during their association with LGEIL. Details of the succession for the two roles will be communicated in due course, and LGEIL has put in place arrangements to ensure continuity across both functions.
Highlighting the transition, Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, Managing Director, LG Electronics India Limited, said,“Mr. Yongchan and Mr. Chang Hwan have played an important role in a defining phase for LG in India, from strengthening our manufacturing footprint to raising the bar on customer service. On behalf of the entire LGEIL family, I thank them for their commitment and wish them every success as they return to Korea. Our strong leadership bench and robust processes will ensure seamless continuity as we pursue our next phase of growth.”
LGEIL remains steadfast in its commitment to the 'Make in India', 'Make for India' and 'Make India Global' initiatives, and to creating sustained value for its shareholders, customers and partners.
About LG Electronics India Ltd
LG Electronics India Limited was established in January 1997 in India. It is focused on various consumer electronics and B2B businesses, from home appliances and media entertainment to HVAC, commercial displays and, now, vehicle solutions. LGE India's manufacturing units at Greater Noida and Ranjangaon, Pune have the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, monitors, water purifiers, microwave ovens, etc. Its third manufacturing plant is coming up at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.
The Company has duly informed the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited of the cessation, in accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, reflecting LGEIL's commitment to transparent and timely disclosure as a listed entity.
Mr. Yongchan Jung was appointed Chief Production Officer in November 2025 as part of LGEIL's post-IPO leadership reorganization. In this role, he held unified command over the Company's manufacturing ecosystem, overseeing the Noida and Pune plants and the new manufacturing facility at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, strengthening LGEIL's 'Make in India' capabilities for domestic and export markets.
Mr. Chang Hwan Kim led the Customer Care & Service division with a mandate to enhance the post-purchase experience, ensuring that LG's service infrastructure scaled in step with the Company's sales growth across the country.
The Company places on record its appreciation for their valuable contributions and services during their association with LGEIL. Details of the succession for the two roles will be communicated in due course, and LGEIL has put in place arrangements to ensure continuity across both functions.
Highlighting the transition, Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, Managing Director, LG Electronics India Limited, said,“Mr. Yongchan and Mr. Chang Hwan have played an important role in a defining phase for LG in India, from strengthening our manufacturing footprint to raising the bar on customer service. On behalf of the entire LGEIL family, I thank them for their commitment and wish them every success as they return to Korea. Our strong leadership bench and robust processes will ensure seamless continuity as we pursue our next phase of growth.”
LGEIL remains steadfast in its commitment to the 'Make in India', 'Make for India' and 'Make India Global' initiatives, and to creating sustained value for its shareholders, customers and partners.
About LG Electronics India Ltd
LG Electronics India Limited was established in January 1997 in India. It is focused on various consumer electronics and B2B businesses, from home appliances and media entertainment to HVAC, commercial displays and, now, vehicle solutions. LGE India's manufacturing units at Greater Noida and Ranjangaon, Pune have the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, monitors, water purifiers, microwave ovens, etc. Its third manufacturing plant is coming up at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.
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