Taian Testing Equipment

Taian Develops Two Major Categories of Testing Equipment

Established on March 10, 2017, in Dongguan, Guangdong Taian Testing Equipment Co. operates with a registered capital of RMB 12 million. The company focuses on two major product categories: environmental test equipment and safety test equipment.

Its environmental testing equipment portfolio covers products designed for different testing conditions, including temperature, humidity, corrosion, and thermal changes. These products include climatic chambers, salt spray testers, rapid temperature change test chambers, thermal shock chambers, and high-low temperature humidity test chambers.

The company also supplies safety testing equipment, with products such as high-current short-circuit testing machines, external fire testing machines, electric vibration test benches, squeezing needle testing machines, heavy impact testing machines, and simulated high-altitude low-pressure test chambers.

By maintaining these two product categories, Taian provides equipment for a variety of testing requirements across different industries.

Climatic Chambers Form an Important Part of Taian's Product Portfolio

Climatic chambers are among the main product categories featured on the Taian website. These testing systems are designed for controlled environmental testing, allowing products and materials to be evaluated under specified temperature and humidity conditions.

Taian's climatic chamber product range includes several equipment types for different testing requirements. The listed products include benchtop climatic chambers, walk-in constant temperature and humidity test chambers, high-temperature aging chambers, and double-layer high- and low-temperature test chambers.

The product portfolio also features temperature shock and rapid temperature change test chambers. These equipment categories address testing requirements involving changes in environmental temperature and different thermal conditions.

For applications that require more specialized testing, Taian also lists high- and low-temperature tensile testing machines and high-accelerated life aging testing machines among its featured products.

This product range gives buyers access to different climatic and temperature-related testing equipment within one manufacturer's portfolio. Equipment selection can be based on the type of test, the required environmental conditions, and the dimensions of the products being evaluated.

A Diverse Range of Environmental Testing Equipment

In addition to climatic chambers, Taian offers several other types of environmental testing equipment.

Salt spray testers are included in the company's product categories. This equipment is associated with corrosion testing and provides a testing option for evaluating material and component performance under salt spray conditions.

Thermal shock chambers and rapid temperature change test chambers are also part of the product portfolio. These systems address testing requirements involving temperature transitions, while high-low temperature humidity test chambers combine temperature and humidity testing functions.

Other listed equipment includes sand and dust test chambers, seawater immersion testing machines, and high-temperature aging chambers. The range reflects Taian's focus on environmental testing equipment covering different test conditions.

The availability of these product categories allows industrial buyers to compare equipment according to their testing objectives rather than relying on a single type of environmental testing system.

Safety Testing Equipment Supports Different Testing Requirements

Alongside environmental testing systems, Taian develops and supplies safety testing equipment. Its product categories include machines for short-circuit, fire, vibration, impact, and other safety-related tests.

The high-current short-circuit testing machine and external fire testing machine are listed as part of the company's battery-related testing equipment portfolio. Other products include squeezing needle testing machines and heavy impact testing machines.

Taian also offers electric vibration test benches and simulated high-altitude low-pressure test chambers. These products represent additional equipment options for testing under different mechanical and environmental conditions.

The company further lists solutions related to battery, consumer product, electric vehicle (EV), energy storage system (ESS), solar, and semiconductor applications on its website.

This range of application areas reflects the company's focus on supplying testing equipment for multiple industrial sectors. Buyers can refer to the corresponding product categories and application information when identifying equipment relevant to their testing requirements.

Manufacturing and Technical Capabilities

Taian's manufacturing operations are supported by a production facility covering more than 5,000 square meters. According to the company's introduction, its annual production capacity exceeds RMB 100 million.

The company has more than 60 employees, including 15 employees with college degrees or above and five professional senior engineers. These personnel form part of its workforce supporting research and development, production, sales, and service activities.

As a national high-tech enterprise, Taian integrates these business functions within its operations. Its company profile emphasizes the development and accumulation of professional capabilities in environmental and safety testing equipment manufacturing.

The company also presents its cooperative brands, equipment displays, certificates, and exhibition participation on its official website. Its exhibition information includes CIBF 2024 and CIBF 2025.

These company details provide buyers with an overview of Taian's organizational structure, manufacturing resources, and product development focus when evaluating potential testing equipment suppliers.

Supporting Industrial Buyers with a Broad Equipment Portfolio

Selecting testing equipment requires consideration of the product being evaluated, the test conditions involved, and the intended testing procedure. Different requirements may call for climatic chambers, corrosion testing equipment, thermal shock systems, or specialized safety testing machines.

Taian's portfolio covers these different equipment categories, giving buyers a range of options for environmental and safety testing. Its climatic chamber range includes benchtop and walk-in models, as well as temperature and humidity testing equipment. Other product categories address corrosion, aging, temperature changes, vibration, impact, and battery safety testing.

For companies reviewing testing equipment suppliers, understanding the manufacturer's product range and manufacturing background is an important part of the selection process. Taian's combination of environmental testing equipment and safety testing equipment provides a reference point for buyers seeking different testing systems from one supplier.

About Taian Testing Equipment

Guangdong Taian Testing Equipment Co. was established in Dongguan, Guangdong, on March 10, 2017. The company specializes in environmental test equipment and safety test equipment, integrating research and development, production, sales, and service. Its facility covers more than 5,000 square meters, and its workforce includes more than 60 employees.

Taian's product portfolio includes climatic chambers, salt spray testers, thermal shock chambers, rapid temperature change test chambers, high-low temperature humidity test chambers, and battery abuse and safety testing equipment. The company also serves application areas including batteries, consumer products, electric vehicles, energy storage systems, solar, and semiconductors.

For more information about Taian Testing Equipment, its company background, and its climatic chamber product range, visit the official website:

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ABOUT US

Taian Intelligent Equipment(Guangdong)Co., Ltd., situated in Qiaotou, Dongguan, was founded on March 10, 2017, with registered capital of 12 million RMB. The company is divided into two major types of products: environmental test equipment and safety test equipment. After years of development and accumulation, we've become a leading national high-tech enterprise industry in China, and it is a national high-tech enterprise integrating research and development, production, sales and service.