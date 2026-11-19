TSONT continues to develop its TFT LCD display module portfolio to address different display requirements across industrial and consumer applications. Shenzhen TSONT ELEC. Co., Ltd. is a technology company specializing in the research and development, design, production, and sales of small and medium-sized TFT LCD modules. Its product range covers multiple screen sizes, display configurations, and interface options, including standard TFT LCD modules, small-sized screens, medium-sized screens, and touch screen products. Through its diverse product offerings and display technology capabilities, TSONT provides display solutions for applications such as smart devices, building intercom systems, medical equipment, and industrial products.

TSONT Develops TFT LCD Display Solutions for Diverse Applications

Established in Shenzhen, China, Shenzhen TSONT ELEC. Co., Ltd. focuses on the development and manufacturing of small and medium-sized TFT LCD display modules. The company integrates research and development, product design, production, and sales into its business operations.

According to its company introduction, TSONT initially focused on display modules in sizes including 4.3 inches, 7.0 inches, and 10.1 inches. The company also provides display solutions for the building intercom industry.

As display requirements differ across application scenarios, manufacturers need to consider factors such as screen dimensions, display resolution, interface compatibility, and touch functionality when selecting display modules. TSONT's product portfolio includes various screen sizes and configurations, offering buyers multiple options for different equipment designs.

The company states that its products are used in handheld devices, smart devices, smart home systems, Internet of Things (IoT) products, medical devices, baby monitors, building intercoms, security access control systems, financial POS terminals, and industrial equipment.

These application areas reflect the company's focus on human-machine interaction (HMI) display solutions.

A Diverse Portfolio of Small and Medium-Sized TFT LCD Screens

TSONT's product portfolio covers standard TFT LCD displays, small-sized screens, medium-sized screens, and touch screens. These categories provide different options for manufacturers developing electronic products with varying display requirements.

The company's featured products include several compact display formats. For example, its product listings feature 3.5-inch and 3.6-inch round screens with an 800 × 640 resolution, as well as 3.4-inch and 3.5-inch square screens with a 480 × 480 resolution.

These display formats provide alternatives to conventional rectangular screens for equipment designs requiring different screen shapes.

For applications requiring larger display areas, TSONT also lists 7-inch, 10.1-inch, and 13.3-inch products. The portfolio includes a 10.1-inch touch module with a driver board, HDMI and USB interfaces, 12V power input, and a 1280 × 800 resolution.

Other featured products include a 7-inch display with an 800 × 1280 resolution and MIPI interface with touch functionality, as well as a 5.5-inch display with a 720 × 1280 resolution and MIPI interface.

By offering different screen dimensions and configurations, TSONT provides product choices for equipment manufacturers evaluating display modules according to their specific design requirements.

Touch Screen Modules Support Interactive Display Applications

Touch functionality is another important category within TSONT's product portfolio. The company lists touch screens and integrated touch display modules among its featured products.

These products are relevant to electronic equipment that requires users to interact directly with displayed information. Applications such as building intercom systems, smart home devices, handheld terminals, and industrial equipment may require display solutions that combine visual information with touch-based operation.

TSONT's product listings include several touch-enabled display modules in different sizes. Examples include the H101Q01-01W 10.1-inch touch module and the H70C01-01W 7-inch display with MIPI interface and touch functionality.

The company also features 5-inch and 5.5-inch touch-enabled display products with different interface configurations and resolutions.

For equipment manufacturers, selecting an appropriate touch display involves evaluating screen size, resolution, interface requirements, and integration conditions. TSONT's range of touch-enabled products offers several configurations for consideration across different electronic applications.

Multiple Interface Options Address Different Integration Requirements

Interface compatibility is another consideration when integrating TFT LCD modules into electronic equipment. Different hardware platforms may require different communication interfaces, making product specifications an important part of the selection process.

TSONT's product listings include display modules featuring MIPI, RGB, and MCU interfaces. The company also presents a 10.1-inch touch module with HDMI and USB connectivity through a driver board.

For example, the H50C21-00Z is listed as a 5-inch display with an RGB interface and a 720 × 1280 resolution. The H50C22-00Z is another 5-inch product featuring a MIPI interface, a 31-pin configuration, and touch functionality.

Other products include a 3.97-inch or 4-inch IPS display with a 480 × 800 resolution and MIPI interface.

These product specifications provide buyers with reference information when comparing display modules for different hardware configurations. Reviewing the interface, resolution, screen dimensions, and touch requirements can help manufacturers identify suitable display options for their equipment.

Display Module Design and Manufacturing Capabilities

TSONT's business operations combine display module research and development, design, production management, and technical support. According to its company introduction, the company has a professional team covering these areas.

The company also states that it implements an ISO 9001 quality management system. Its business philosophy emphasizes high standards, precision technology, and product quality.

In addition, TSONT maintains cooperation relationships with manufacturers and receives support from domestic and international LCD glass and integrated circuit (IC) manufacturers. Its official website also displays partner brands associated with the display industry.

These resources form part of the company's manufacturing and technical development background. By combining product design, production management, and technical personnel, TSONT continues to develop its display module offerings for different market applications.

For buyers evaluating display module manufacturers, these company capabilities provide relevant information about the supplier's business structure and approach to product development and quality management.

Supporting Different Industrial Display Requirements

Display modules are used in a wide range of electronic products, and different applications may require different screen dimensions, resolutions, interfaces, and touch functions.

For instance, handheld devices and compact smart products may require smaller display formats, while building intercom systems and other equipment may use larger screens. Industrial equipment and medical devices may also have specific requirements regarding display integration and hardware compatibility.

TSONT's product portfolio covers multiple screen sizes, including 3.4-inch, 3.5-inch, 4-inch, 5-inch, 5.5-inch, 7-inch, 10.1-inch, and 13.3-inch products. Its listings also include different display shapes, resolutions, interfaces, and touch configurations.

This product diversity provides manufacturers with several options when evaluating TFT LCD display modules for different equipment designs.

As electronic products continue to cover diverse application scenarios, the ability to select display modules according to product specifications remains an important part of equipment development. TSONT's focus on small and medium-sized TFT LCD modules positions its product portfolio around these varied display requirements.

About TSONT ELEC. Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen TSONT ELEC. Co., Ltd. is a technology company based in Shenzhen, China, specializing in the research and development, design, production, and sales of small and medium-sized TFT LCD display modules.

Its product categories include standard TFT LCD displays, small-sized screens, medium-sized screens, and touch screen modules. The company offers display products in multiple sizes and configurations, with applications covering handheld devices, smart devices, smart homes, IoT products, medical devices, baby monitors, building intercoms, security access control systems, financial POS terminals, and industrial equipment.

TSONT implements an ISO 9001 quality management system and maintains a professional team covering display module development, production management, and technical operations.

For more information about TSONT, its company background, and its TFT LCD display module portfolio, visit the official website:

Website:

About us

Shenzhen TSONT Electronics Co., Ltd. is a technology enterprise specializing in R&D, design, production and sales of small and medium-sized TFT liquid crystal display modules. The company has developed steadily since its establishment, and at home and abroad.