MENAFN - GetNews) A new poetry collection of surreal images, storytelling, and Beat sensibility from the author of Land of Forgotten Fish

CONN., U.S. - Nov. 19, 2026 - Atticus Publishing today announced that Three Red, the new poetry collection by WL Gertz, is now available for pre-order on Amazon Kindle ahead of its official release on November 26, 2026.

Three Red is not a standard poetry collection. Rooted in Beat sensibility and driven by a restless imagination, the poems take readers into a world gone beautifully, disturbingly mad, where surreal images collide with sharp storytelling.

WL Gertz moves through the uneasy space between the past and the future, where memory bleeds into the present and the familiar turns strange. The collection brings together humor, nostalgia, and social criticism, and balances a world gone mad with moments of hope. It includes poems such as "The Last War," "My Chariot Awaits," and "If You Are Young."

The book also features six original black-and-white line drawings, created to complement the poems with a dystopian edge and a thread of hope.

Frankfurt Video

The announcement is accompanied by a video from the Frankfurt Book Fair, where WL Gertz's work was featured and Land of Forgotten Fish was displayed at partnered bookstores. The video gives readers a first look at the author and the work ahead of the Three Red release.

Watch the video:

Availability

The Kindle edition of Three Red is available for pre-order now on Amazon.

The official release date is November 26, 2026. The paperback and hardcover editions will be available on Amazon on the release date.

About WL Gertz

WL Gertz is a poet who has spent five decades watching the world and writing about it. In the 1970s he cofounded DREAMS, a poetry and music magazine in New York City, and backpacked across Europe, and the cities and strangers he met on those travels still appear in his poems. His earlier collections, Broken Dreams and Land of Forgotten Fish, brings together early work and poems written in 2025.

Gertz has recently read from LOFF at the Youth Assembly in Geneva and at the United Nations.

For reviews, a self-interview, sample poems, and more, visit WL Gertz's website:

WL Gertz