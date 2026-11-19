MENAFN - GetNews)Recently, the documentary The Power of Belief, produced by the Hangzhou International Communication Center, which is operated by Hangzhou Culture and Broadcasting Group, was officially released online. Over four months, the crew followed Vera, a young Russian girl who traveled thousands of miles to Hangzhou for treatment. The documentary captures her anxiety, perseverance, and hope while seeking treatment abroad. Her story highlights the human values behind technology for good and the power of empathetic storytelling.

What the camera captures is a story of "rebirth, strength, hope, and belief." In June 2025, a car accident left Vera with a severe spinal cord injury and paralysis of both legs. Several hospitals in Russia reached nearly the same conclusion: she would be paralyzed for life. With assistance from the Russian Embassy in China, her family contacted the Second Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine. In April 2026, Vera and her mother traveled thousands of miles to Hangzhou, where Vera underwent surgery to implant a "closed-loop spinal cord neural interface" independently developed in China. After five months of rehabilitation, she took her first steps again with assistive devices.

01. Building Trust to Capture Authentic Moments

A good documentary begins with trust. Filming became a journey of mutual understanding.

(Group photo of the production team with Vera and her mother)

When Vera and her mother first arrived in Hangzhou, they were far from home and understandably anxious about the unfamiliar treatment ahead. Rather than immediately turning on their cameras in pursuit of dramatic footage, the crew set their equipment aside and quietly spent time with them. The directing team maintained close communication with the mother and daughter, listening to their struggles, fears, and hopes while gaining a deeper understanding of the challenges of seeking medical treatment across borders. Daily interactions gradually built trust. Vera's determination as she gritted her teeth through rehabilitation exercises, the sparkle in her eyes whenever she made progress, and the tears that quietly fell when she missed home-these unfiltered moments form the most moving heart of the documentary.

Coincidentally, the name Vera means "faith" in Russian. This encounter across mountains and seas, and the openness and trust that grew between everyone involved, became a living expression of faith and belief, giving the documentary's title a particularly fitting meaning.

02. Telling China's Story Through Shared Human Emotions

Genuine human emotions have the power to transcend languages and national borders. Within just one day of its release, The Power of Belief struck a chord with audiences both in China and abroad. As of press time, the documentary had garnered more than 13.05 million views overseas and over 37,567 interactions.

Related content was also shared by the official overseas social media account of a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Chinese netizens commented: "This is what journalism is all about." "This is the warmth of Hangzhou." "With their compassion and medical expertise, healthcare professionals have built a bridge of hope across borders. This is the most heartwarming example of technology for good."

International viewers also shared their blessings and reflections in the comments section: "She is incredibly brave. I'm so glad to see skilled doctors and advanced technology helping her. I wish Vera a speedy recovery." "This story deeply touched me. Kindness knows no borders. Thank you for sharing such a beautiful story." "Stories like this are the best way for people from different countries to understand one another."

This kindness, reaching across mountains and seas, resonated with audiences both at home and abroad. Regardless of geography or language, people were moved by Vera's resilience and inspired by the compassion of the medical professionals who cared for her.

03. Exploring New Approaches to International Communication

Behind the documentary's widespread reach lies an ongoing effort to explore new approaches to international communication. As an important platform for Hangzhou's international outreach, the Hangzhou International Communication Center has long been committed to moving beyond traditional publicity methods and finding more relatable, empathetic ways to engage international audiences. The Power of Belief offers a vivid example of this approach. Moving away from didactic storytelling, the documentary explores broader themes through an individual experience, weaving medical advances and human compassion into the personal story of a girl seeking treatment across borders. From immersive, long-term filming to tailored distribution across multiple domestic and international platforms, the center has explored a new approach that places real people and genuine emotions at its heart, uses shared human experiences as a bridge, and seeks to resonate with audiences both in China and overseas. The documentary demonstrates that effective international communication is never simply about delivering a message in one direction. It is about creating a two-way dialogue and sharing genuine acts of kindness with the world.

The Power of Belief reflects not only Vera's determination to overcome her injuries, but also the warmth of mutual support between patients and medical professionals, as well as the strength that comes from people of different cultures helping one another. We all look forward to the day when Vera can set aside her assistive devices and walk independently. Her journey, and the power of belief that sustains it, continues.

About HINCC:

Hangzhou International Network Communication Center (HINCC) is Hangzhou's core online international communication platform for global audiences. Leveraging Hangzhou's strengths in digital industries, it runs overseas social media matrices reaching more than 100 countries. Working with international media, foreign creators and global institutions, it develops IPs such as Touch Hangzhou. It produces multilingual integrated media content covering urban development, history and culture, digital innovation, tourism and lifestyle. It delivers services including major international communication campaigns, overseas media coordination and international event planning. With cross-cultural narratives, it shares vivid stories of Hangzhou with the world and promotes exchanges between civilizations.