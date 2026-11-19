Los Angeles - Nov. 19, 2026 - HBADA today launches its U.S. Black Friday sale, running through November 30 across the E3 Pro 2026, E3 Ultra Gen 5 and X7. Sale prices start at $469, with an additional 5% off eligible purchases using code 【GLOBEE3】 at hbada or 【GLOBEE3】 on Amazon.

The HBADA X7 Smart Office Chair was named a winner in the Home Office category of the 2026 Forbes Vetted Smart Home Awards.

E3 Ultra (Gen 5) Adds Massage and Heat

The E3 Ultra (Gen 5) brings lower-back massage and graphene heating within reach through controls on the armrest. Three massage intensity levels let users choose how they want to spend a short break without leaving the desk.

A linked support system follows changes in sitting position. Users can adjust the neckrest, armrests and seat depth, with three-zone lumbar support at the lower back. The chair uses breathable CloudMesh and reclines up to 150 degrees.

Massage and heating are comfort features, not medical treatments; regular breaks from sitting remain important.

E3 Pro 2026: Adjustable Support for Everyday Work

E3 Pro 2026 focuses on manual adjustment. Three-zone lumbar support, an adjustable headrest and armrests, and seat-depth adjustment let users fine-tune the fit. The backrest reclines up to 140 degrees, with footrest and non-footrest configurations available.

X7: AI-Powered Lumbar Tracking

X7 Smart uses AI-powered adaptive lumbar tracking to adjust support as the user changes posture. Massage, heating and seat ventilation provide further options for work and downtime.

Black Friday Offers, with an Extra 5% for Eligible Purchases

The campaign runs across two shopping windows: November 16–26, followed by Black Friday through Cyber Monday, November 27–30. X7 Black is $1,269 in the first window and drops to $1,199 for the final four days, before the additional 5% discount with the applicable channel code.

At launch, sale prices for the corresponding models and configurations are the same on hbada and Amazon. For an additional 5% off eligible sale prices, use code 【GLOBEE3】 at hbada or 【GLOBEE3】 on Amazon. The extra 5% is applied to the sale price, after the advertised savings of up to 47%; other channel discounts cannot be combined.