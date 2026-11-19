MENAFN - GetNews)"Hebei Tiandao Technology Co., Ltd."AMJET highlights the Lava 2023-L hot water drain jetting machine for commercial grease lines and the ENZ-compatible Berserk 3070-H and 15128-L for industrial pipe maintenance.

CANGZHOU, China - Nov. 19, 2026 - Hebei Tiandao Technology Co., Ltd. is highlighting its AMJET Lava 2023-L hot water drain jetting machine alongside two Berserk Series models for commercial and industrial pipe maintenance. Listed in AMJET's product catalog in November 2026, the Lava 2023-L delivers approximately 70–85°C heated water for applications such as restaurant grease-line cleaning. The Berserk 3070-H and 15128-L are compatible with the ENZ nozzle kit, giving industrial buyers two models to evaluate when specifying equipment and accessories for different pipeline cleaning tasks.

For contractors and distributors, the starting point is the work their crews do most often. In commercial kitchens, heated water can help soften grease buildup in drain lines. In industrial facilities, differences in pipe diameter, deposits and cleaning frequency can make pump output and nozzle selection the deciding factors.

AMJET Model and Configuration Details



Lava 2023-L - hot water jetting for commercial grease lines. The standard configuration delivers approximately 70–85°C heated water at a published working pressure of 200 bar and a flow rate of 23 L/min. It uses a 13 HP Honda GX430 gasoline engine and a separate diesel-fired boiler. AMJET lists an approximate pipe diameter range of 50–150 mm for this configuration.

Berserk 3070-H - ENZ-compatible model for commercial and industrial pipe maintenance. AMJET identifies the 3070-H as compatible with the ENZ nozzle kit. The company's export listing under the designation BS3070 specifies up to 300 bar and a flow range of 30–70 L/min. Those figures describe the export listing. The 3070-H quotation should specify the working pressure and flow available together for the configuration being ordered. Berserk 15128-L - ENZ-compatible model for buyers evaluating higher-flow configurations. AMJET also identifies the 15128-L as compatible with the ENZ nozzle kit. A separate AMJET export listing under BS15128 lists a configuration at 150 bar and 128 L/min. Buyers should confirm that operating point and the recommended pipe diameter against the specification for the quoted 15128-L.

When Hot Water Jetting Fits Commercial Grease-Line Work

Grease and oily residues can adhere to pipe walls and accumulate over time. The Lava 2023-L combines heated water, which can help soften those deposits, with a high-pressure pump that supplies the water jet used to loosen and move material. For a contractor whose recurring work includes restaurant and food-service drains, the first purchasing check is whether the standard model's pipe diameter range matches the lines the crew typically services.

The standard machine includes a 650-liter polyethylene water tank, a 100-meter fiber-reinforced jetter hose and an electric hose reel. The RS3 wireless controller operates the engine, water valve and reel. These features matter when a crew parks the machine away from the drain opening. The route from the vehicle to the cleanout determines how much of the hose is available for work inside the pipe.

A hot water equipment specification should also identify the hose and fitting temperature limits and the operating conditions associated with the quoted water temperature. These details help a distributor check that the machine and accessories supplied are suitable for the same application.

Comparing Pressure and Flow Within the Lava Series

AMJET lists six alternative Lava Series configurations across Zongshen and Honda engine platforms. Two configurations show why pressure and flow are worth comparing separately. The LS2035 and LS3023 both use an 18 HP Zongshen 530EFI engine and are listed for pipes of approximately 50–200 mm. The LS2035 provides 200 bar at 35 L/min, and the LS3023 provides 300 bar at 23 L/min.

A buyer whose crews need more water volume to move loosened material can evaluate the LS2035's higher flow. A crew whose application and nozzle specification call for higher working pressure can evaluate the LS3023. The two published configurations cover the same stated pipe diameter range, so the decision also depends on the deposits, nozzle and cleaning task. A quotation can record the selected pump, hose and fittings together with the pressure and flow specified for that build.

Specifying the ENZ Nozzle Package for Berserk

AMJET named the Berserk 3070-H and 15128-L in its August 2026 announcement about ENZ kit availability. The company describes the standard kit as a four-piece option. For industrial maintenance buyers, the useful next detail is the exact set of nozzle part numbers supplied with the selected machine.

A rotating nozzle can be considered for cleaning pipe walls, a penetrating nozzle for opening a path through a blockage and a flushing nozzle for moving loosened material. These nozzle functions give buyers a way to describe the work they expect the package to cover. An industrial distributor supplying a plant with scheduled cleaning and blockage response can specify which jobs the initial nozzle set needs to cover and which accessories should be stocked separately.

To compare the Berserk models, a purchasing team can request the working pressure and flow together with the recommended pipe range, engine, hose and nozzle specifications. For a mounted installation, the quotation can also record the machine dimensions, operating weight and maintenance clearances. These details help fleet buyers determine whether the proposed equipment fits the vehicle and the work it will be assigned.

Manufacturing and Delivery Verification

AMJET has documented machining, assembly and pre-shipment testing for its sewer jetting machines and offers OEM sewer jetter

The Lava 2023-L gives commercial contractors a defined hot water configuration for recurring grease-line work. The Berserk 3070-H and 15128-L give industrial buyers two ENZ-compatible models to evaluate against their maintenance requirements. Recording the selected setup before placing an order gives purchasing and service teams a common reference for delivery checks, replacement parts and future fleet orders.

About Hebei Tiandao Technology Co., Ltd.

Hebei Tiandao Technology Co., Ltd. is located in Xian County, Cangzhou, Hebei Province, China. The company supplies professional sewer and drain cleaning equipment under the AMJET brand. Its product range includes sewer jetters, trailer-mounted machines, pipe inspection cameras, jetting nozzles, hoses and hose reels. The company also offers OEM and customized sewer jetter configurations.