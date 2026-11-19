MENAFN - GetNews)ELM Construction logo ELM Construction founder Elliott Pike offers guidance for Birmingham-area homeowners planning 2027 renovations, as the NAHB reports a stable national outlook with its Remodeling Market Index at 62. The advice covers defining project needs, understanding estimates, scheduling, and preparing for unexpected discoveries.

HOMEWOOD, Ala. - Nov. 19, 2026 - Homeowners considering a kitchen renovation, bathroom remodel or home addition in 2027 may have plenty of ideas for the finished space. Before choosing cabinets and countertops, however, understanding the project's budget, scope and timeline can help set expectations for the work ahead.

That planning comes as the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) reports a stable outlook for the national remodeling market, even as remodelers in some parts of the country continue to face high material costs and labor challenges.

The association's third-quarter 2026 Remodeling Market Index registered 62, up one point from the previous quarter. A reading above 50 means more remodelers view market conditions as good rather than poor. NAHB expects national remodeling activity to remain stable in 2026 and grow slightly in 2027.

Elliott Pike, founder of Homewood-based ELM Constructio and 2026 chair of NAHB Remodelers, addressed the report when it was released in October.

“Remodelers also report that economic uncertainty is making some potential customers hesitant to move forward with projects,” Pike said in the NAHB announcement.

For Birmingham-area homeowners weighing a renovation, early conversations can help clarify what a project involves and where decisions may affect cost and timing.

Start with the problem the project needs to solve

A successful renovation begins with how a space needs to work. A kitchen may lack storage or room for more than one person to cook. A bathroom may need better lighting, a more accessible shower or a layout that works for a growing family.

Identifying those needs first can help homeowners and remodelers decide which changes matter most and which features can be adjusted if the budget requires it.

Understand what is included in the estimate

Two estimates for the same room may cover very different work. One may include design, permits, fixtures and final cleanup, while another may list some of those items separately.

Homeowners should ask contractors to explain what is included, what is excluded and how changes to the original plan will be handled. Comparing the details can make it easier to understand the difference between prices.

ELM Construction's remodeling budget guid provides examples of project costs and explains how factors such as a home's age, the work involved and material selections can affect the final price.

Ask about the schedule before setting a deadline

A renovation timeline includes more than construction. Design decisions, product selections, permitting and the availability of materials and skilled trades can all affect when work begins and how long it takes.

Homeowners planning around a move, family event or holiday should share that deadline early and ask what needs to happen before construction can start.

Make room for the unexpected

Remodeling an existing home can reveal conditions that are difficult to see before work begins, including issues behind walls or beneath floors. Homeowners can ask how potential discoveries will be communicated, priced and approved.

Taking time to discuss those possibilities upfront can help homeowners make informed decisions as the project moves forward.

ELM Construction serves homeowners in Homewood, Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook, Hoover and the greater Birmingham area. To learn more about planning a project, visit ELM Construction's websit or contact the tea.

About ELM Construction

Founded in 2008, ELM Construction is a residential design-build remodeling company based in Homewood, Alabama. The company provides kitchen and bathroom remodeling, additions, basement renovations, outdoor living spaces, restoration and whole-home renovations throughout the Birmingham area. Founder Elliott Pike was named the 2023 NAHB Remodeler of the Year and serves as 2026 chair of NAHB Remodelers.