MENAFN - GetNews) Six advocates will be honored on December 10 at the Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day, themed "One World, Many Voices"

Nashville, TN - Nov. 19, 2026 - The planning committee for the Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day has announced this year's award recipients. Six Tennesseans will be honored on Thursday, December 10, 2026, the anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The celebration takes place in the community hall of the Church of Scientology Nashville, 1130 8th Avenue South, with a reception at 5:30 p.m. and the program from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

This year's theme, "One World, Many Voices," focuses on Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the right to freedom of opinion and expression.

"Every one of this year's honorees has used their voice to stand up for someone else," says planning committee chair Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Church of Scientology Nashville. "Whether it was in a legislature, a city council chamber, a pulpit or a neighborhood meeting, they spoke up when it mattered. That is exactly what Article 19 protects, and it is why we are proud to honor them."

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Brenda Gilmore served Nashville for nearly three decades in public office, on the Metro Council, in the Tennessee House of Representatives and in the Tennessee Senate. She was a strong voice for North Nashville and worked with fellow legislators to lower expungement fees for people with past convictions.

Dr. Theotis Robinson, Jr. was turned away by the University of Tennessee in 1960 because of his race. In 1961 he became one of three Black students who fully desegregated the university. He went on to serve on the Knoxville City Council, and UT later awarded him an honorary doctorate for a lifetime of advancing civil rights.

Walter Searcy, III began his civil rights work as a student activist at Fisk University in the 1960s and 1970s. For half a century since, he has pushed for change at the Nashville Police Department. He is a founding member of NOAH, has chaired the NAACP's Legal Redress Committee and has been a leader on access to public transit.

Outstanding Service Award

Rev. Stacy Rector, an ordained Presbyterian minister, served as associate pastor of Nashville's Second Presbyterian Church for nine years. In 2006 she became executive director of Tennesseans for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, where she works to end capital punishment and build greater support for victims of violent crime and their families.

Rising Advocate Awards

Cathy Carrillo, a Nashville native and community organizer, co-founded The ReMIX Tennessee, a grassroots Latino community organization that provides mutual aid and community support for immigrant families affected by immigration enforcement. She also established the MigraWatch hotline in 2018, which now operates independently as Music City MigraWatch.

Emily Baird spent nearly seven years at the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition, where she led work to build support for immigrants, including its deep canvassing, faith leader network and Welcoming Tennessee Initiative. She now builds inclusive communities as a Program Manager with the American Immigration Council's Center for Inclusion and Belonging.

The Program

The program will include special remarks from Rev. Davie Tucker, Jr., executive director of the Metro Human Relations Commission, and greetings from Bill Zechman of the United Nations Association Nashville Cordell Hull Chapter.

A committee of human rights organizations, nonprofits and advocates works together each year to plan the event, including the Metro Human Relations Commission, Scarritt Bennett Center, the United Nations Association Nashville Cordell Hull Chapter, Tennessee United for Human Rights, the Church of Scientology and others.

The event is open to the public but registration is requested. All details, including registration, are available at

About Tennessee United for Human Rights

Tennessee United for Human Rights is the local chapter of United for Human Rights, an international initiative that provides human rights education based on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to educators, government and community groups. Learn more at