MENAFN - GetNews)"Heart Specialist at The Harley Street Heart and Vascular Centre"Cardiovascular disease kills around 23 Singaporeans every day, and the daily count of heart attacks has risen by 44% over the past decade. A team of Senior Consultant Cardiologists in Singapore says the majority of those deaths are preventable.

SINGAPORE - Nov. 19, 2026 - Cardiovascular disease is now responsible for 31.1% of all deaths in Singapore, according to the country's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority. That is roughly one in three deaths, every day. What makes the figure harder to accept is that cardiologists broadly agree the risk factors driving it are largely modifiable: high blood pressure, elevated LDL cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, and physical inactivity.

The scale of the problem is growing. In 2022, 36 Singaporeans were diagnosed with an acute heart attack every single day, up from 25 a day a decade earlier, a rise of 44%, according to Singapore's Minister for Health, citing national registry data. The National University Health System projects that heart attack incidence in Singapore will rise from roughly 480 to 1,400 cases per 100,000 people between 2025 and 2050. Research from the National Heart Centre Singapore found that Singaporeans develop heart failure approximately ten years earlier than patients in Western populations, at around age 61 on average.

The pattern is not confined to older Singaporeans. Singapore cardiologists are increasingly seeing patients in their 30s and 40s presenting with risk factors once associated primarily with people over 60. Around one in five Singaporeans carries at least one of the key risk factors, and 57% of Singapore heart failure patients have diabetes, more than double the rate seen in comparable Western cohorts.

“The risk factors are well understood and largely modifiable. What we see, again and again, is that patients arrive after the event rather than before it. Early screening does not just catch disease. In many cases it prevents it.” -- Dr Peter Ting, Senior Consultant Cardiologist, Harley Street Heart & Vascular Centre

Across Southeast Asia, the picture is consistent. A study published in The Lancet Public Health in May 2025, by researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation and the National University of Singapore, found that cardiovascular disease cases in the region rose 148% between 1990 and 2021. High systolic blood pressure, dietary risk, and elevated LDL cholesterol were among the leading drivers.

Harley Street Heart & Vascular Centre's team of Singapore Cardiologists brings together subspecialty expertise across four critical areas: heart rhythm disorders and electrophysiology under Dr Reginald Liew; interventional cardiology and ischaemic heart disease under Dr Rohit Khurana; heart failure and cardiac imaging under Dr Michael Ross MacDonald; and preventive cardiology, rehabilitation, and echocardiography under Dr Peter Ting. All four hold fellowship-level credentials from the Royal College of Physicians UK, the European Society of Cardiology, or the American College of Cardiology.

The Singapore Cardiologist clinics offer a comprehensive range of investigations including coronary calcium scoring, echocardiography, Holter monitoring, treadmill stress testing, and coronary angiography, alongside interventions including angioplasty, catheter ablation, and device implantation. The centre also runs dedicated clinics for heart failure, hypertension, lipid management, sports cardiology, and women's heart health.

Singapore Cardiologist clinics operate across four locations: Mount Elizabeth Novena, Gleneagles Medical Centre, Mount Elizabeth Orchard, and Farrer Park. Teleconsultation is available for patients outside Singapore.

About Us

Harley Street Heart & Vascular Centre is a specialist cardiology centre in Singapore with Senior Consultant Cardiologists covering the full range of heart conditions, including arrhythmia, coronary artery disease, heart failure, and valvular disease. The centre offers a comprehensive suite of cardiac investigations and procedures, from coronary calcium scoring and echocardiography to angioplasty, catheter ablation, and device implantation. Singapore Cardiologist clinics are located at Mount Elizabeth Novena, Gleneagles, Mount Elizabeth Orchard, and Farrer Park.

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