MENAFN - GetNews)"Personalised Christmas Gifts for Mum: Inkifi Announces a Photo Gifts Collection for 2026"Personalised Christmas gifts for Mum are available from Inkifi now, from sentimental linen photo books to desk calendars and framed prints, made from the family's own photos, printed in the UK and available for next day delivery until Dec. 22.

Altrincham, United Kingdom - Nov. 19, 2026 - Personalised Christmas gifts for Mum are available from Inkifi, the UK-based premium photo printing brand, in a new collection of Christmas presents for mums, new mums and mothers-in-law. The range is built around a familiar problem: Mum is usually the one taking the photos, so she is rarely in them and almost never sees them printed.

"The gifts that get kept are the ones with the family in them," said Paul Mosley, Founder of Inkifi. "A photo book of the year takes an evening to make, and it's something she'll look through every Christmas after."

Photography channel Pictures of Mind compared Inkifi with Photobox and Papier, with reviewer Edward Thompson concluding that "Inkifi is the best printed photo book maker in the market today". People of Print also included Inkifi in its guide to the best UK photo book companies, and wedding directories Rock n Roll Bride and Tie The Knot have named Inkifi their top pick for UK wedding photo albums.

Christmas Presents for the Mum Who Takes All the Photos

A layflat photo book of the family's year puts Mum back in the picture, with the photos she took alongside the ones she is actually in. Layflat pages let wide family photos run across both pages without a central crease.

Sentimental Gifts for Mum: Caption and Linen Photo Books

For a more sentimental gift, the Caption Photo Book adds the story behind each photo, and Inkifi's luxury linen photo album is printed on Fuji Professional Lustre Photo Paper with a natural linen cover, made to be kept as a family keepsake.

Christmas Gifts for Mum Who Has Everything

For the mum who says she wants nothing, Inkifi's 2027 photo calendars offer something practical she will use all year. The Walnut Photo Calendar and Wooden Calendar sit on a desk or kitchen shelf, with her favourite family photos. Framed prints, photo collages and mini photo books complete the range.

Gifts for New Mums and Mothers-in-Law

For a new mum's first Christmas, a photo book of the baby's first weeks makes a keepsake she will treasure. For mothers-in-law, a photo book of the grandchildren's year is a thoughtful gift that includes the whole family.

Christmas Delivery Dates for Gifts for Mum

For UK mainland delivery before Christmas Day, photo books, including linen and fabric books, must be ordered by 18 December, and prints, frames and desktop calendars by 16 December. The Next Day Photo Book can be ordered until 22 December, by 12pm with DPD Next Day selected at checkout. Dates are subject to change. Inkifi never includes prices in the parcel, so gifts can be sent straight to Mum, and anyone who misses the last date can send Inkifi gift credit, which is emailed instantly.

The full range of personalised Christmas gifts for Mum is available at, part of Inkifi's 2026 Christmas photo gifts collection.

FAQs:

What is a good personalised Christmas gift for Mum?

A photo book of the family's year, a Caption Photo Book telling the story behind each photo, or a desk calendar with her favourite family photos. Each is made from the family's own photos.

What are sentimental Christmas gifts for Mum?

Inkifi's Luxury Linen photo books, printed on Fuji Professional Lustre Photo Paper, and the Caption Photo Book, which pairs each photo with a short story or message.

What to get a mum who says she doesn't want anything?

A personalised photo gift. Her family memories, printed and bound, are something she cannot buy for herself.

When is the last order date for a Christmas gift for Mum?

For UK mainland delivery before Christmas Day, photo books must be ordered by 18 December. The Next Day Photo Book can be ordered until 22 December, by 12pm with DPD Next Day selected at checkout.

What is a good last minute Christmas gift for Mum?

The Next Day Photo Book, which can be ordered until 22 December, by 12pm with DPD Next Day selected at checkout, for UK mainland delivery before Christmas Day. Anyone who misses that date can send Inkifi gift credit, which is emailed instantly.

About Inkifi

Founded in 2012 by Paul Mosley, Inkifi is a UK-based premium photo printing brand specialising in photo books, layflat wedding albums, framed prints, calendars and personalised gifts. It has printed more than 15 million photos and holds a 4.5-star rating on Trustpilot from more than 1,850 customer reviews. Inkifi prints in the UK using archival-quality materials and FSC-certified papers. More information is available at inkifi.