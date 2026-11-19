MENAFN - GetNews) November 19–20 virtual summit brings together more than 20 business experts to help entrepreneurs strengthen leadership, improve delegation, and build businesses that can grow without constant owner involvement.

USA, November 19, 2026 – For many entrepreneurs, growing a business creates an unexpected challenge: the larger their team becomes, the more people depend on them to make decisions, solve problems, and keep daily operations moving.

Hiring additional team members should create greater capacity. Yet without clear responsibilities, effective delegation, and strong leadership systems, business owners can find themselves managing more people without gaining the freedom they expected.

To help entrepreneurs address these challenges, Jessper Maquindang, SPHR, founder of FamiLEAD Management Consulting, is hosting the Built to Scale Summit, a two-day virtual event taking place November 19–20, 2026.

The summit will bring together more than 20 business experts to share practical strategies for building stronger teams, developing capable leaders, improving business operations, and creating sustainable growth.

"You can hire more people, but if every decision still comes back to you, you haven't really scaled your business. You've just created more work for yourself," said Maquindang. "The goal isn't simply to grow your team. It's to develop people, leaders, and systems that allow your business to grow without depending on you for everything."

Helping Businesses Move From Founder-Led to Team-Led

As businesses expand, many founders discover that the challenges holding them back are not always related to staffing.

Unclear expectations, inconsistent hiring practices, limited management capabilities, and ineffective delegation can create organizational bottlenecks that keep business owners involved in decisions their teams should be equipped to handle.

These challenges can affect accountability, productivity, team performance, and an organization's ability to grow.

According to Maquindang, addressing these issues requires business owners to shift their attention from simply managing people to developing the leadership capabilities and organizational systems that help their teams succeed.

"Business owners shouldn't have to choose between growing their company and having the freedom to lead it," Maquindang added. "When you invest in developing your people and strengthening your leadership systems, you create opportunities for your team to take greater ownership while you focus on moving the business forward."

This philosophy reflects Maquindang's work helping established businesses transition from founder-led to team-led, where clear expectations, capable managers, and effective people systems support greater accountability and organizational independence.

Practical Strategies to Help Entrepreneurs Build Businesses That Scale

The Built to Scale Summit is designed to give entrepreneurs actionable insights into the leadership, people, and operational challenges that often accompany business growth.

As summit host, Maquindang will deliver two presentations focused on strengthening the foundations of organizational performance:



“HR Strategy for Entrepreneurs: Systems, People, and Culture That Scale” - How business owners can establish clear roles, expectations, and essential people systems to support organizational growth. “Stronger Teams, Stronger Business: Strategies to Boost Collaboration, Engagement, and Performance” - Practical approaches to delegation, performance management, manager development, and team collaboration.

Beyond leadership and HR, the summit will feature more than 20 business experts sharing insights into operations, sales, marketing, financial management, technology, and other essential areas of business growth.

Together, the sessions are intended to help business owners identify opportunities to improve how their organizations operate and develop strategies that reduce unnecessary dependence on the founder.

Who Should Attend the Built to Scale Summit?

The Built to Scale Summit is designed for entrepreneurs, business owners, and organizational leaders who want to grow their companies without becoming increasingly involved in every operational decision.

Attendees will explore practical approaches to clarifying responsibilities, giving managers greater decision-making authority, improving team accountability, and reducing the number of operational decisions that require the business owner's involvement.

Whether business owners are experiencing challenges with team performance, leadership development, or day-to-day operations, the summit will offer practical insights to help them build stronger organizations that can grow without depending on them for everything.

Virtual Event Details and Registration

The Built to Scale Summit will take place entirely online, allowing entrepreneurs and business leaders to participate regardless of location.



Event: Built to Scale Summit

Host: Jessper Maquindang, SPHR

Dates: November 19–20, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Eastern / 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM Pacific, each day

Format: Virtual / Online

Speakers: More than 20 business experts

Event information: Register:

Entrepreneurs seeking stronger leadership, clearer accountability, and more effective business systems are encouraged to register for the November 19–20 virtual summit.

About FamiLEAD Management Consulting

FamiLEAD Management Consulting helps growing businesses move from founder-led to team-led by strengthening leadership capabilities, implementing effective people systems, and developing high-performing teams.

Founded by Jessper Maquindang, FamiLEAD integrates leadership development, HR strategy, behavioral assessments, company culture, and Fractional Chief People Officer support to help businesses improve accountability, strengthen team performance, and reduce founder dependency.

Maquindang holds an Executive Master's Degree in Leadership from the University of Southern California and the Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification. He is also a speaker and frequent podcast guest who shares practical strategies for leadership development, organizational performance, and sustainable business growth.