MENAFN - GetNews) KicksOnDeck, a shoe store in Palm City, is open seven days a week this November ahead of Small Business Saturday, the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The store serves customers within a 50 to 75 mile radius.

PALM CITY, FL - Nov. 19, 2026 - KicksOnDeck, a shoe store in Palm City, is open seven days a week this November as Small Business Saturday approaches on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The store serves shoppers across a 50 to 75 mile radius, so customers who live well outside the city have a local place to buy footwear.

Saturdays are part of the store's regular weekly schedule. Shoppers can find KicksOnDeck online at kicksondeck or call 786-577-8035.

Key takeaways:



The business is a shoe store based in Florida's Martin County community of Palm City.

The store is open seven days a week, Saturdays included.

Its service area covers customers within a 50 to 75 mile radius.

Small Business Saturday falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Customers can reach the store at kicksondeck or 786-577-8035.



A shoe store open every day

KicksOnDeck runs on a seven-day schedule, with regular hours on weekdays and weekends alike. A shopper who needs new shoes on a Sunday can come in that day instead of waiting until Monday.

Who does the store serve?

KicksOnDeck lists its service area as a 50 to 75 mile radius. That reach extends far past the city limits, to shoppers who live a longer drive away and plan a trip around a visit.

Small Business Saturday this year

Small Business Saturday is the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Since KicksOnDeck opens seven days a week, the day falls on one of its regular business days. Shoppers planning to spend part of the holiday weekend at local businesses can add the shoe store to their list. Those driving in from across the 50 to 75 mile service area can check details online before they leave.

About KicksOnDeck

KicksOnDeck is a shoe store in Palm City, Fla. It is open seven days a week and serves customers within a 50 to 75 mile radius. Learn more at kicksondeck or call 786-577-8035.