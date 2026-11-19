MENAFN - GetNews)Safety Xpress, a leading supplier of commercial and industrial safety infrastructure, has officially launched an expanded range of heavy-duty industrial ladders. Designed to meet strict workplace safety standards across warehousing, construction, maintenance, and trade environments, the new collection provides reliable height-access solutions built for durability and operator stability.

The newly introduced range addresses diverse operational requirements by offering specialized access equipment across multiple configurations, including:

Platform Ladders: Engineered with spacious, slip-resistant standing platforms and surrounding guardrails to maximize operator stability during extended tasks at height.

Step Ladders: Heavy-duty, self-supporting designs built for rapid deployment and everyday industrial maintenance.

Extension Ladders: Adjustable, high-reach access solutions designed for external building maintenance, utilities, and elevated structural work.

Single Ladders: Lightweight yet robust straight ladders engineered for straightforward, reliable access in tight or fixed spaces.

The complete industrial ladde collection is available for immediate online ordering and nationwide dispatch. To view technical specifications, load ratings, and shop the full range, visit: ladders

"Working at height remains one of the highest-risk activities across Australian worksites," stated the Safety Xpress Marketing Team. "Expanding our portfolio to include a complete suite of industrial ladders allows facility managers, contractors, and tradespeople to source compliant, heavy-duty height-access gear alongside their broader site safety equipment."

Organizations procuring through Safety Xpress benefit from a streamlined national supply chain and dedicated operational support, backed by key service standards:

Proven Industry Trust: Backed by over 100,000+ satisfied customers across Australia.

National Fulfillment Network: Faster delivery supported by five strategic warehouse locations across Australia.

Dedicated Technical Support: Access to friendly customer service and expert product advice for site-specific compliance.

Verified Quality Assurance: A minimum 12-month warranty across all products in the range.

Procurement Confidence: Supported by a 30-day easy returns policy.

About Safety Xpress

Safety Xpress is an Australian-owned leader in workplace safety and traffic management equipment, specializing in bollards, barriers, tactile indicators, wheel stops, and industrial height-access solutions. Headquartered in Melbourne with five warehouses nationwide, the company supplies compliant, durable products engineered to protect people and assets across commercial, industrial, and public infrastructure sectors.