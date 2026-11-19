MENAFN - GetNews)"SLKOR's product portfolio includes discrete semiconductor devices such as diodes, transistors, and power devices, as well as integrated circuits such as linear regulators, DC-DC converters, interface chips, Hall sensors, ADCs, and battery management systems (BMS)"Ahead of the APEC Summit, LAM Hon-shan, Principal Reporter of Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK), visited Huaqiangbei in Shenzhen for a special report titled Shenzhen's High-Tech Industry Is Thriving, with Smart Glasses and Semiconductor Technology Reaching World-Class Standards.

Shenzhen, China - November 19, 2026

Editor's Note: Ahead of the APEC Summit, LAM Hon-shan, Principal Reporter of Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK), visited Huaqiangbei in Shenzhen for a special report titled Shenzhen's High-Tech Industry Is Thriving, with Smart Glasses and Semiconductor Technology Reaching World-Class Standards. Interviews were conducted with Ruan Shidie of Gedowei Technology, Song Shiqiang of Kinghelm ( ) and Slkor ( ), and Cheng Yimu of the Shenzhen Electronics Chamber of Commerce, among others. Song Shiqiang noted that Huaqiangbei has developed into a breeding ground for technology startups.

RTHK Principal Reporter LAM Hon-shan interviews in Huaqiangbei

RTHK: Shenzhen, which is set to host the APEC Summit, is widely recognized as China's leading city for technological innovation. High-tech industries play a pivotal role among Shenzhen's four major pillar industries. According to municipal government data, the added value of Shenzhen's strategic emerging industries reached RMB 1.67 trillion last year, accounting for 43% of the city's GDP. The number of high-tech enterprises also exceeded 25,000, placing Shenzhen among the leading cities nationwide.

High-tech industries cover a broad range of sectors, including new energy vehicles, low-altitude aviation and aircraft, robotics, semiconductor chips, AI-powered gaming, and smart wearable devices. Among these, smart glasses have experienced rapid sales growth in recent years, accompanied by significant technological advances.

The four core elements of Huaqiangbei culture, as summarized by Song Shiqiang: Boldness, Innovation, Resilience, and Pragmatism

01. RTHK LAM Hon-shan Interviews Ruan Shidie, Founder of Gedowei Technology

RTHK LAM Hon-shan: Shenzhen, which is about to host the APEC Summit, is known as China's leading city for technological innovation. Nanshan District alone is home to more than 5,500 high-tech enterprises, including this smart glasses company. Its products can monitor cervical spine health and provide fall alerts. According to the company's founder, Shenzhen has a complete industrial supply chain, world-class technological capabilities, and highly competitive cost performance.

Shenzhen to host the APEC Summit in 2026

Ruan Shidie, Founder of Gedowei Technology: China's smart glasses technology is among the world's leading. We have advantages in product design, supply chain integration, and core chip technology, as well as in pricing and overall value for money.

If the same product were developed overseas, it would probably cost three times as much. Our product costs only one-third of that price, yet delivers quality that customers are very satisfied with.

Chinese companies are also building their own brands. We hope that China will not only excel in developing technology and products but also establish brands that can compete on the global stage.

RTHK LAM Hon-shan: High-tech industries are the leading sector among Shenzhen's four major pillar industries. Last year, the added value of the city's strategic emerging industries reached RMB 1.67 trillion, accounting for 43% of Shenzhen's GDP. The number of high-tech enterprises also exceeded 25,000, ranking among the highest nationwide.

Ruan Shidie, Gedowei Technology: Chinese companies have been catching up with their international counterparts through years of hard work and accumulated experience. While people in other countries may be relaxing on the beach, we are working hard, putting in overtime, and sometimes even sleeping on office floors.

Our R&D work often requires us to stay up all night. To develop the latest smart glasses, we sometimes work straight through until seven in the morning.

This is the spirit of Shenzhen: a determination to strive, work hard, and succeed. The APEC Summit is an important event for Shenzhen. We hope the international community will have the opportunity to see Shenzhen's development and experience the remarkable speed of its growth.

Ruan Shidie talks about Shenzhen's entrepreneurial spirit and the remarkable speed of Huaqiangbei's development.

RTHK: Smart glasses developed and manufactured by Shenzhen Gedowei Technology Co., Ltd. can monitor users' cervical spine health. They can also immediately notify family members if an elderly wearer falls.

The company's founder, Ruan Shidie, said that China's smart glasses technology is among the world's leading, offering excellent value for money. For products with comparable technical specifications, smart glasses made in China cost only about one-third as much as those from major European and American brands.

Ruan described China's smart glasses industry as a rising force in the smart hardware sector. Its rapid development is supported by Shenzhen's comprehensive technology supply chain and the dedication and efficiency of domestic R&D professionals.

He hopes to take advantage of the APEC Summit, which will bring together political and business leaders from around the world, to showcase Shenzhen's technological achievements and remarkable development speed to the international community.

02. RTHK LAM Hon-shan Interviews Song Shiqiang, Founder of Slkor

RTHK LAM Hon-shan: Advanced technology products rely on high-quality components, with semiconductor chips serving as their core. This semiconductor company mainly manufactures integrated circuit chips and other electronic components, some of which are exported overseas. Its founder, Song Shiqiang, believes that Shenzhen has a strong industrial ecosystem and that there is no need to fear competition.

Slkor Semiconductor's semiconductor packaging and testing facility

Song Shiqiang, Founder of Slkor: Our sales revenue is expected to reach RMB 100 million this year, and our headquarters has a workforce of more than 100 employees. Our products are already sold in markets around the world.

Our products serve a wide range of applications. Our high-end power semiconductor devices can be used in new energy vehicles. For example, our IGBT modules and silicon carbide (SiC) modules are suitable for electric vehicles and power supply systems for medical equipment. They even have potential applications in commercial aerospace.

Our goal is to build Slkor into a comprehensive international brand and develop the company to the level of leading global enterprises.

Song Shiqiang of Slkor is interviewed by RTHK LAM Hon-shan.

RTHK LAM Hon-shan: Song Shiqiang's company was established in Huaqiangbei, known as China's No. 1 Electronics Street, about ten years ago. He has also witnessed the transformation of this famous electronics hub.

Huaqiang Electronics World, clean, orderly, and thriving ahead of the APEC Summit

Song Shiqiang, Founder of Slkor: Today, Huaqiangbei has grown from a major electronics hub in Shenzhen into an influential center for China and even the world. Its industrial supply chain covers virtually every stage, from upstream to downstream, and the surrounding supporting ecosystem is also well developed.

According to statistics from the Huaqiangbei Subdistrict Office, Huaqiangbei has moved beyond its former reliance on imitation products and developed its own independent innovation capabilities.

Slkor's three directly operated stores in Huaqiangbei

RTHK: Shenzhen Slkor Semiconductor Co., Ltd. ( ) mainly manufactures semiconductor components, integrated circuits, and related products. Song Shiqiang, the company's General Manager, said that although competition in the electronics industry is intense, Shenzhen's well-developed industrial ecosystem gives the company confidence in competing in international markets.

The company's electronic components are used in a wide range of high-end products and are exported to overseas markets. Its sales revenue is expected to exceed RMB 100 million this year.

The company began its journey approximately ten years ago in Huaqiangbei, Futian District, Shenzhen. Known as China's No. 1 Electronics Street, Huaqiangbei has become an important hub for the development of technology startups in Shenzhen and across China.

According to Song Shiqiang, Huaqiangbei has gradually moved away from its former image as a center for imitation products. Today, many companies in the area have developed their own products through independent R&D and innovation.

03. RTHK LAM Hon-shan Interviews Cheng Yimu of the Shenzhen Electronics Chamber of Commerce (SECC)

Cheng Yimu of the Shenzhen Electronics Chamber of Commerce is interviewed at New Asia Electronics Market in Huaqiangbei.

Cheng Yimu, Shenzhen Electronics Chamber of Commerce: Why did Huaqiangbei's electronics markets emerge in the first place?

Huaqiangbei was originally an industrial area with a concentration of electronics manufacturers. Companies such as SEG, Huaqiang, CATIC, and China Electronics, along with many foreign-invested enterprises, established operations here and needed supporting industrial services.

As the industry expanded, the market for electronic components and supporting materials continued to grow, leading to the development of more electronics markets.

These markets no longer serve Huaqiangbei alone. They support the entire electronics manufacturing industry in Shenzhen, the Pearl River Delta, and even businesses across the country.

Cheng Yimu explains the origins and development of Huaqiangbei.

RTHK LAM Hon-shan: According to Chinese statistics, Huaqiangbei attracts an average of 750,000 visits every day, including approximately 8,000 visits from international visitors.

RTHK: Cheng Yimu, former Executive President of the Shenzhen Electronics Chamber of Commerce, explained that Huaqiangbei was originally an electronics industrial zone with a concentration of domestic and foreign-invested companies. This gave rise to a growing market for electronic components and supporting materials, which gradually expanded to serve businesses throughout the Pearl River Delta and across China.

According to statistics from Shenzhen, Huaqiangbei attracts an average of 750,000 visits per day, including approximately 8,000 international visitors.

The upcoming APEC Summit is expected to attract even more international visitors. Street signs throughout the area have also been updated with bilingual Chinese and English information to better serve international guests.

Song Shiqiang of Slkor is interviewed at the company's headquarters.

About RTHK, Slkor, and the Shenzhen Electronics Chamber of Commerce

Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK), established on June 28, 1928, is a public broadcasting organization under the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government. It currently operates eight radio channels and five digital television channels.

Recently, RTHK signed a cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Media Group. During the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, the two organizations will collaborate on news coverage and the production of special programs.

Slkor Semiconductor is an innovative National High-Tech Enterprise committed to driving industry development through new materials, technologies, and products. The company develops and manufactures a comprehensive range of products designed to meet market demands.

Slkor ( ) products are widely used in artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), smart hardware, and other fields. With advanced technology and reliable product quality, Slkor has earned the trust of customers worldwide. The company continues to expand its presence in domestic and international markets, providing products and technical solutions to tens of thousands of customers around the world.

The Shenzhen Electronics Chamber of Commerce (SECC), established in Huaqiangbei in 2003, serves more than 3,000 electronics and information technology enterprises across Shenzhen. It is a 5A-rated, non-profit social organization.

Following a market-oriented, professional, standardized, and international development strategy, SECC is committed to promoting high-quality growth in the electronics industry. Its vision is to build an efficient resource-matching platform that facilitates collaboration between government and enterprises and strengthens coordination across the industrial ecosystem.