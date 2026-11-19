MENAFN - GetNews) A Friendsgiving on Sunday, November 22, and a Thanksgiving Day community meal on Thursday, November 26: two chances to share a meal and give thanks together

Nashville, Tennessee - Nov. 19, 2026 - The Church of Scientology Nashville is inviting neighbors, families and friends of every background to gather around the table this Thanksgiving season at two community potlucks: a Friendsgiving on Sunday, November 22, and its traditional Thanksgiving Day meal on Thursday, November 26.

The Church added the second gathering this year so that more people can join in, whether they will be traveling or with family on the holiday itself, or are looking for a warm place to celebrate on Thanksgiving Day.

Friendsgiving Potluck - Sunday, November 22, 11am - 2pm An informal, welcoming gathering for friends, neighbors, coworkers and anyone who would like to share a meal before the holiday rush. Guests are encouraged to bring a favorite dish, a family recipe or a dessert to share.

Thanksgiving Day Potluck & Community Meal - Thursday, November 26, 4pm The Church's long-standing Thanksgiving Day potluck returns with a family-style meal open to all. No one should have to spend the holiday alone, and everyone is welcome to come as they are, with or without a dish to share.

"Thanksgiving is about gratitude and the people we share it with," said Julie Brinker of the Church of Scientology Nashville. "This year we're setting the table twice, so whether you can join us the Sunday before or on Thanksgiving Day itself, there's a seat waiting for you."

Both potlucks are free and open to the public.

The Thanksgiving potlucks kick off the Church's holiday season, which continues in December with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus for children, a Christmas Day potluck and the annual New Year's Eve celebration.

Both events take place at the Church of Scientology Nashville, 1130 8th Avenue South, Nashville, TN. For more information, contact the Church at 615-687-4600. For more information about Scientology, visit

About the Church of Scientology Nashville

The Church of Scientology Nashville has served the Middle Tennessee community since 1985 and, since 2009, has made its home in the historic Fall School building at 1130 8th Avenue South. The Church provides religious services to its parishioners and welcomes the wider community through interfaith gatherings, holiday celebrations and humanitarian programs in human rights, drug prevention and disaster response. Its mission is to help people improve their lives and to work alongside neighbors of every faith to build a better community for all. The Scientology religion was founded by L. Ron Hubbard, and the first Church of Scientology was established in 1954.