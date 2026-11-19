MENAFN - GetNews)“Providing customers with a cooling pillow that provides pressure relief when they rest their head and uses cooling technology to tunnel heat away from them helps fill a need that many hot sleepers are constantly running into," Sarah Bergman, CMO expands cooling pillow collection with more pillows for hot sleepers. Using cooling FRÍO® nylon mica, TENCELTM Lyocell, and Alexicool phase change materials (PCM), Purecare provides breathable pillows with cooling comfort to help sleepers stay cool at night. New collections include Shattered Ice Pillows, Snowflake Pillows, and upgrades to best-selling SoftCell® Pillows, each including the brand's featured Antimicrobial Silver Product Protection Treatment for a cleaner sleep space.

Phoenix, Arizona - Nov. 19, 2026 - Wellness-focused bedding company, Purecare, expands its pillow collection to include enhanced cooling fabrics and technologies, including phase change material, to assist hot sleepers with cooling relief. The expanded collection includes Purecare's enhanced cooling technology, from its proprietary FRÍO ® nylon mica and TENCEL Lyocell fabric to an Alexicool phase change material (PCM) treated liner, in a variety of premium fills and customizable lofts to fit every sleep style.

“The need for cooling bedding and cooling pillows is on the rise,” said Sarah Bergman, Purecare's Chief Marketing Officer.“Providing customers with a cooling pillow that not only provides pressure relief when they rest their head but also uses cooling technology to tunnel heat away from them as they sleep helps fill a need that many hot sleepers are constantly running into," added Sarah Brergman.

The expanded pillow collection builds off the brand's success with its cooling FRÍO ® covers to enhance the cooling power with an Alexicool PCM liner, clinically proven to cool ten times faster than untreated fabrics of its kind. The PCM liner is a core feature in Purecare's Shattered Ice collection, which now includes the Shattered Ice Fiber Pillow, Shattered Ice Foam & Fiber Pillow, Shattered Ice Shoulder Notch Pillow, SoftCell ® Shattered Ice Memory Foam, and SoftCell ® Shattered Ice Latex.

In addition to the Shattered Ice collection, Purecare has also recently announced a new Snowflake pillow lineup, which includes a cool-touch PE cover. The polyethylene cover offers immediate cooling relief for hot sleepers. The collection includes four different fills, including two blended fill options, each with an adjustable loft feature.

“Every sleeper's needs are different,” says Kelly Crenshaw, Purecare's Senior Vice President of Product Development and Merchandising,“so offering blended fills that combine that soft fiber feel and a more responsive foam or latex is a great way to balance common support needs. Plus, the adjustable loft gives stomach, back, and side sleepers the ability to discover their ideal support level.”

In addition to the cooling covers and liners, Purecare has also ensured the fills provide added breathability and cooling effects. From a breathable, moisture-wicking Identically Down fiber fill to ventilated memory foam to cooling gel-infused latex to PCM-treated shredded foam, each fill has been carefully crafted to help customers sleep cooler.

As the leader in wellness-focused sleep essentials, all of Purecare's new Snowflake and Shattered Ice pillows feature an Antimicrobial Silver Product Protection Treatment that keeps the pillows fresher, longer by inhibiting bacteria, mold and mildew that cause deterioration, stains and odors on the product to create a cleaner, more hygienic sleep environment.

Many of these fills and the new pillows in Purecare's expanded cooling collection are filled and finished domestically in the United States, at the company's headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, leading to opportunities for the brand to create custom, ready-to-ship pillow programs for retailers.

Each of the new pillows in Purecare's cooling pillow collection is available for retailers to order by contacting ..., and will be available for consumer purchase later this year on Purecare's website, .

About The Company Being Featured

Since 2001, Purecare has been a trusted brand in the bedding industry, combining over 100 years of retail and product development experience to deliver premium bedding essentials. Purecare features products that promote more hygienic sleep spaces, combining comfort, innovative designs and cutting-edge materials for unparalleled quality. With over 40 innovative patents, its comprehensive product line of sheets, pillows, protectors and other top-of-bed essentials is expertly designed to create comfortable, wellness-focused sleep spaces across the globe.

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