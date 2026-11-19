MENAFN - GetNews) The family-owned Huntingdon Valley countertop fabricator has passed 100 Google reviews with a 4.9-star average from homeowners, interior designers and contractors across southeastern Pennsylvania. Cosmos has been serving the community for over 34 years.

Huntingdon Valley, PA - November 19, 2026 - Cosmos Marble & Granite, a family-owned countertop fabricator and installer in Huntingdon Valley, has reached 100 Google reviews with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5.

The reviews cover more than a decade of projects, including kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, backsplashes, basement bars, fireplace hearths and commercial work. Along with homeowners, the reviewers include interior designers, a kitchen and bath showroom and remodeling contractors who send their own clients to Cosmos.

“We're grateful to every customer who took the time to write about their project, and to the designers and contractors who have trusted us with their clients for years,” said Noula Karagiorgos, Co-Owner and Head of Business Development at Cosmos Marble & Granite.“Those reviews tell us what to keep doing.”

Christopher M., a recent client of Cosmos, wrote "If I could rate them higher I would. This is by far THE BEST marble and granite fabricator I have ever worked with. I have used at least 5 others locally and Noula and George exceeded anything those others have done. It's not only the attention to detail and fair pricing, but their service after the fact that sets them up to be one of the best run businesses around. I would use them again and again and couldn't be happier with my very custom designed countertops. Ps we used them for an entire house full of marble/granite. Each room is more spectacular than the rest. Thank you Cosmos!"

“Stacy was honest about pricing and needs,” wrote Daniel F., who had kitchen counters and two bathroom vanity tops done.“Not sure many other places would be that transparent.”

Andrew, a kitchen customer, wrote that Cosmos“saved us thousands compared to other quotes” because its water jet cutter let the backsplash come from a single slab.

Interior designer Shelley R., who has used Cosmos three times in her own home, wrote:“There are many, complicated steps that have to be coordinated and managed. Cosmos does a wonderful job with all of them.”

Cosmos works in granite, marble, quartz, quartzite and porcelain, and also supplies tile, flooring and mosaics. The company serves Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Chester and Delaware Counties. Homeowners can visit the showroom at 2955 Franks Road in Huntingdon Valley or call (215) 947-2820.

About Cosmos Marble & Granite

Cosmos Marble & Granite is a countertop company in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1992, it is family-owned and operated. It fabricates and installs custom countertops in granite, marble, quartz, quartzite and porcelain, and works directly with homeowners, interior designers, builders and remodelers. Its work has earned Best of Houzz recognition and the Angie's List Super Service Award. Learn more at .