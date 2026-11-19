MENAFN - GetNews)"A Squared Plumbing & Drain Cleaning logo"Philadelphia master plumber Christian Tineo's company now lists flat-rate prices for common plumbing jobs online and lets customers text a photo or video of a problem to get options and a price before a visit is booked.

Philadelphia, PA - November 19, 2026 - A Squared Plumbing & Drain Cleaning, a Philadelphia plumbing company owned by licensed master plumber Christian Tineo, has launched a new website at asquaredplumbinganddrain. The site lists flat-rate prices for common residential and commercial jobs, spells out the company's warranties, and introduces a text line where customers can send a photo or short video of a problem and get options and a price before a visit is booked.

The company works on homes and businesses in Philadelphia, Delaware County, Montgomery County, Bucks County and South Jersey. Its services include drain cleaning, hydro jetting, sewer line repair, sewer camera and sewer lateral inspections, emergency plumbing, water heater installation, gas line installation, toilet repair, vanity installation, backflow testing and commercial plumbing.

Prices published up front

Price is one of the first questions customers ask, especially when they are hiring a plumber for the first time. The new site answers it on a pricing page. Published prices include $275 for a residential drain cleaning, $750 for residential hydro jetting with a camera check of the line afterwards, $300 for a sewer camera inspection, and $305 to pull and reset a toilet. Estimates are free on most service calls, and quotes are flat rate.

"With flat rate, I put my hour and my material all in, and you get one price," said Christian Tineo, owner of A Squared Plumbing & Drain Cleaning. "If I estimated that to take me an hour and it takes me three, I'm not charging you three hours. We agreed on a price, and that is what it is."

Work is backed by a one-year parts and labor warranty, with five years on excavation work, 30 days on drain cleaning and 60 days on hydro jetting.

Quotes by text before a visit

For problems that are not emergencies, customers can text photos or a short video to (267) 666-5301. Tineo reviews each message and replies with options and a price, and the visit is scheduled once the customer agrees by text. Texting the line does not sign anyone up for marketing. Emergencies such as backups, burst pipes and active leaks are handled by phone, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"I ask for pictures, videos of what's going on, anything that will give me some context as to what needs to be done, so that I can at least ballpark it," Tineo said.

Sewer inspections for Delaware County home sales

The site also covers sale-time sewer lateral inspections, which a number of Delaware County townships require before a home changes hands. A Squared Plumbing & Drain Cleaning performs these for a flat $300, typically within 24 to 48 hours, including the township paperwork and a copy of the inspection video. Much of this work comes through local real estate agents.

The website also includes a page in Spanish, and Spanish-speaking customers can be served in their own language.

About A Squared Plumbing & Drain Cleaning

A Squared Plumbing & Drain Cleaning is a Philadelphia plumbing company owned and run by Christian Tineo, a licensed master plumber in Philadelphia and New Jersey who learned the trade through a four-year, state-accredited apprenticeship program. Serving customers since 2021, the company handles drain and sewer work, water heaters, gas lines, fixtures and commercial plumbing for homes, stores, restaurants and clinics. The company is insured, available 24/7, and named after Tineo's daughters. Its tagline, "A Higher Standard of Plumbing," reflects its focus on clear prices agreed before work begins. More information is available at asquaredplumbinganddrain.