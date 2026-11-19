MENAFN - GetNews)"A New Tripoli, PA house before and after Vene Construction's whole-house flip renovation."The Lehigh Valley general contractor renovated a three-story New Tripoli house bought for about $155,000. After about $95,000 in work over roughly seven weeks, the house sold for $369,000.

New Tripoli, PA - November 19, 2026 - Vene Construction LLC, a family-owned general contractor in the Lehigh Valley, has completed a whole-house renovation of a three-story home in New Tripoli for a fix-and-flip project. The house was bought for about $155,000 and renovated in about six and a half to seven weeks for about $95,000 in materials and labor. It sold for $369,000.

When work began, the house needed repairs in nearly every room. Ceilings on the upper floor were torn open and walls were damaged. The kitchen still had a drop ceiling and dark cabinets, the bathroom had a plastic shower surround, and the basement was full of debris. The house also still ran on old electrical panels.

Vene's crew started with the work behind the walls: new framing, insulation, electrical with a new main panel, new plumbing throughout, and a new central air unit. New drywall, spackle and paint followed, along with wood-look plank floors, new doors and new trim. The kitchen received white shaker cabinets, a marble-look backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom received a walk-in shower with marble-look tile and a sliding glass door. Outside, the house was power-washed and painted, most of the windows were replaced, and every window got new black shutters.

The $369,000 sale price came to about $119,000 above the purchase price and renovation cost, before financing costs and fees.

“This house needed everything, from the walls and the wiring to the kitchen and the paint outside,” said Yamild Perez, co-owner of Vene Construction.“We like jobs like this because you get to see the whole house change, not just one room.”

Before-and-after photos and the full project story are on Vene's kitchen remodeling page at .

Vene Construction takes on projects of every size, from single-room remodels to whole-home renovations and commercial build-outs. Homeowners and property investors can request a free estimate at veneconsllc, or call (610) 737-6617 for English or (484) 368-1788 for Spanish.

About Vene Construction LLC

Vene Construction LLC is a family-owned general contractor based in the Lehigh Valley, serving Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, and the surrounding Pennsylvania communities since 2021. The company provides residential and commercial remodeling and construction services - including kitchens, bathrooms, basements, flooring, framing, drywall, painting, decks, and full renovations - with bilingual service in English and Spanish. Learn more at veneconsllc.