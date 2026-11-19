MENAFN - GetNews)"A laptop showing an AI chat answer in a calm studio setting."AI search tools such as ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews tend to name the brands they find described clearly and often in sources they trust, says Stockholm studio Adsome. The studio lists six signals behind those answers and suggests a quarterly check of what the tools say.

Stockholm, Sweden - November 19, 2026 - Adsome, a film and advertising studio in Stockholm, has published a plain guide to how AI search engines such as ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews decide which brands to name in an answer. The studio's short answer is that these tools recommend the brands they find described clearly and often in sources they trust, so a brand that is mentioned across independent sites, describes itself the same way everywhere and answers real buyer questions has a far better chance of being named.

Most AI answer tools work in two layers. The first is what the model learned in training, which reflects the web up to a cutoff date and cannot be changed afterwards. The second is a live search the tool runs when someone asks a question, where it pulls in a handful of pages and writes one answer from them, often with links back to the sources. That second layer is where a brand can still change the result this month.

Adsome groups what it looks at into six signals.

1. Mentions across independent sources. A brand named in several reviews, roundups and trade articles is more likely to come up than one with a single glowing review.

2. A clear and consistent identity. The same brand name, description and structured data (the schema code that tells machines what a page is about) on the website, on marketplaces and on social profiles.

3. Specific reviews. Reviews that mention a real use or a problem solved give the model something concrete to repeat.

4. Discussion in forums and communities. Threads where people compare options are often pulled into answers.

5. Fresh content. Recent, dated pages tend to win on questions where the facts change quickly.

6. Pages that match the question. A page whose first sentence answers the exact question a buyer asks is easier to quote than a general product page.

The studio's practical advice is to start by asking the AI tools the questions buyers ask, writing down which brands and which sources come up, and then working on the sources where the brand is missing. It suggests repeating the check every quarter, because the answers shift as new pages are published.

The guide is summed up in Adsome's short film How AI search engines choose brands to recommend, published on the studio's YouTube channel this week.

"The brand that gets named is often the one that has explained itself most clearly in the most places, and that is not always the biggest one in the category," said Carl Ström, co-founder of Adsome. "So the work is fairly unglamorous. You answer the questions your buyers already type, in plain words, and you make sure other sites say the same thing about you. We do it with short explainer films built from a company's own articles, because a film gives the AI one more clear source and gives the buyer something worth watching."

Adsome helps companies get named in AI search answers with explainer films made from the articles they have already written. More information is on the Adsome AI search page.

About Adsome

Adsome is a film and advertising studio in Stockholm, Sweden. The studio produces commercials, documentary content and video for social media, and runs the paid advertising that puts that work in front of the right audience. Its services include ticket marketing for concert tours and events, customer case films and content built for search engines and AI search.