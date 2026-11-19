MENAFN - GetNews)"TOP10BROKERS Latest broker guides"TOP10BROKERS launches new section with frequently asked questions on brokers' account opening, regulation, account and trading issues.

Hong Kong - Nov. 19, 2026 - TOP10BROKERS, the broker review site, has launched a new section on its homepage called“Latest broker guides” offering account and platform support for forex and contracts for difference (CFD) brokers. The section includes frequent asked questions on opening an account with a broker, as well as on regulation, account and trading issues.

Each of the listings for popular brokers such as Exness, XM, IC Markets, Pepperstone, TMGM, AvaTrade, etc. is clearly identified by the name of the broker and the topic covered by the article. Articles are written to take into account factors such as country of residence, account type, contracting company and even software version, so that readers are provided with the correct documents, funding options and account settings.

Verification guides outline the documents needed to verify your account, where to check the progress of your application and what to do if your application is rejected. Regulation guides explain how to identify the broker's legal entity, verify it via the broker's regulatory authority's public register and find information on client money segregation, negative balance protection and compensation funds. An account access guide provides details on how to reset your password via the broker's password recovery process, how to find the recovery email sent by the broker and how to contact the broker's official support in case of any issues with the password reset.

Funding guides provide information on deposit and withdrawal methods, limits, fees, and processing times for each broker. For example, the Exness withdrawal guide provides information on where to find the transaction reference for a withdrawal and how to track the status of a withdrawal in the client's account. The deposit guides provide information on what details to save in case a deposit is delayed or lost, including reference, amount, currency, and date and time of payment.

Platform guides are available for desktop versions of MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5). The articles show how to find out the current account leverage and margin, the contract specifications for any instrument and how to find out the overnight financing for any open position. A review of account costs is also available, which explains how to calculate spreads, commissions and financing for equivalent trades on different brokers.

The new section complements TOP10BROKERS' forex broker reviews as it provides readers with additional information about a broker's terms and features. The site's forex broker reviews can be compared on the site's homepage.

About TOP10BROKERS

TOP10BROKERS is a site that provides broker reviews, broker comparisons and practical guides for people trading forex and CFDs. All information provided on the site is based on the broker's documentation, regulatory information and the broker's platform. TOP10BROKERS editorial team provides details on the procedures for opening and managing accounts with different brokers and on the terms and conditions that apply to each broker. The site also provides details on the review methodology, corrections policy and on the site's affiliate disclosure.