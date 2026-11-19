Louisiana-United States - November 19 2026 - What to Do While You Count to 10 offers Readers a Proven System for Emotional Control, Healthier Relationships, and Lasting Personal Change

In an era where emotional burnout, broken relationships, and unmanaged stress have become defining challenges of modern life, one anger management book is proving that real change is possible - and that it starts from within.

What to Do While You Count to 10: Manage Your Anger, Change Your Life has continued to find new readers across the United States and beyond, earning consistent five-star reviews on Amazon for its honest, practical, and deeply human approach to emotional management.

Unlike conventional self-help books on anger management, Earle's work is drawn entirely from real life. The book follows two men - a client wrestling with the wreckage of his anger and a seasoned therapist guiding him toward emotional freedom. The revelation at the book's end is as powerful as any technique it teaches: both men are Earle himself, separated by twenty years of pain, growth, and hard-won wisdom.

“I spent decades hurting the people I loved most because no one ever taught me what to do with my anger,” Earle said.“This book is everything I wish I had known sooner.”

At the core of the book is the TIE Model - Think Intellect over Emotions - a practical anger management technique Earle developed over 25 years of clinical practice. The model teaches readers to pause between the emotional trigger and the reaction, identify the thoughts driving their feelings, and make conscious choices rather than destructive ones. The result is reduced tension, healthier communication, stronger relationships, and genuine emotional sobriety.

Readers have responded powerfully. Reviews describe the book as“a practical method of managing the strong emotions that hurt the people we love,”“easy to read with good practical tips,” and“an entertaining read that teaches you how to make your life better.” One reviewer noted they immediately returned to page one the moment they finished - the mark, they said, of a truly impactful book.

“Anger is not the enemy,” Earle said.“Unmanaged anger is. The moment you understand that no one can make you angry without your permission, you take back your power.”

What to Do While You Count to 10 is available now on Amazon in print and Kindle formats and continues to be a trusted resource for individuals, families, counselors, and 12-step program participants seeking effective emotional management tools.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

David W. Earle, LPC is a licensed professional counselor, business coach, author, and mediator with over 30 years of clinical and executive experience. He holds a Master of Science in Counseling from Texas A&M University and spent over a decade as adjunct faculty at the University of Phoenix and Roanoke College. Earle has served as a mediator and arbitrator for the U.S. Federal Court, the EEOC, FINRA, and the Louisiana Supreme Court. He dedicated ten years to teaching court-ordered anger management for the Baton Rouge City Court and is the founder of the Earle Company. His trademarked motto - My Life Will Change When I Change - is the foundation of his life's work. He lives in Salem, Virginia with his wife, Penny and greyhound, Maggie..

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