MENAFN - GetNews) Prescott CPA firm led by Patti O'Neill guides individuals and businesses through evaluating IRS back-tax liabilities and the resolution procedures that may apply to their specific circumstances

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Nov. 19, 2026 - O'Neill Tax Resolution, a tax relief firm based in Prescott, Arizona, is actively working with individuals, self-employed professionals, and small business owners across the state who are dealing with unresolved federal tax liabilities. The firm is led by Patti O'Neill, a CPA with a Master's degree in Taxation and more than 35 years of professional experience. Its focus is on helping Arizona taxpayers understand what their actual IRS situation looks like before deciding how to address it.

Back-tax problems don't resolve themselves, and the right course of action isn't the same for every taxpayer. O'Neill Tax Resolution helps clients work through what their account reflects, what resolution procedures may be available to them, and what the realistic path forward looks like given their specific financial circumstances.

What Makes Back-Tax Problems More Complicated Over Time

Unpaid federal tax liabilities don't sit still. Interest continues to accrue on outstanding balances, and penalties can accumulate separately from the underlying tax. For taxpayers who also have unfiled returns, the picture grows more complex because unaddressed filing gaps may need to be resolved before certain IRS procedures can proceed at all.

The IRS also moves through a structured collection process that can include formal notices, federal tax liens filed against a taxpayer's property, bank levies, and wage garnishments. Not every taxpayer faces immediate enforcement, but the absence of recent IRS contact doesn't mean an account is inactive. Understanding where a taxpayer stands in that process is part of what any credible resolution strategy has to address first.

Why the Right Resolution Approach Varies by Taxpayer

There's no single answer that fits every back-tax situation, and firms that suggest otherwise aren't being straight with their clients. The procedures available to a taxpayer depend on several intersecting factors: the tax years involved, the total outstanding liability, whether all required returns have been filed, the taxpayer's current income and assets, and where the IRS is in its collection process.

Consider a self-employed professional who has a mix of filed and unfiled years, owes a balance that grew substantially because of penalties, and is currently receiving IRS notices. That situation calls for a different approach than a retired individual with a single tax year in question and no enforcement activity pending. Applying the same resolution tool to both without reviewing the actual account first isn't strategy. It's guesswork.

Resolution Procedures That May Apply

Depending on a taxpayer's circumstances, several IRS procedures may be relevant.

Installment agreements allow qualifying taxpayers to pay an outstanding liability over time through structured monthly payments. They don't reduce the principal owed, but they can stop enforced collection activity while a payment arrangement is in effect.

Penalty abatement is a separate process through which certain penalties may be reduced or removed when qualifying conditions are met. Because penalties and interest are calculated differently and carry different procedural requirements, addressing them requires understanding how each one was assessed.

An Offer in Compromise is a procedure through which eligible taxpayers may be able to settle a federal tax liability for less than the full amount owed. It's not available to everyone, and the IRS evaluates each application based on the taxpayer's ability to pay, income, expenses, and asset equity. Submitting an Offer without understanding whether a taxpayer genuinely qualifies can create complications rather than resolve them.

Currently Not Collectible status is a classification the IRS may apply when a taxpayer demonstrates that meeting their basic living expenses leaves no ability to pay. It doesn't eliminate the liability, but it can temporarily suspend active collection efforts for taxpayers in genuine financial hardship.

For taxpayers dealing with IRS liens or levy actions, different procedures apply depending on the specific enforcement tool the IRS has used. A bank levy and a wage garnishment, for example, involve separate release procedures and timelines. Addressing IRS wage garnishment promptly matters because garnishments can continue until a resolution is in place or the liability is paid.

Unfiled tax returns represent a common starting point for many clients. In a number of situations, the IRS won't consider an installment agreement or an Offer in Compromise until a taxpayer is current on required filings. Bringing those returns into compliance is often the first practical step, not an afterthought.

The Value of Reviewing the Actual Account First

Patti O'Neill's approach begins with a clear-eyed review of what the IRS account actually reflects for each tax year in question. That means identifying outstanding balances, understanding what penalties have been assessed and why, confirming which returns are on file, and reviewing any notices the taxpayer has received.

That review shapes every decision that follows. A resolution path built on incomplete information about the account may close off options the taxpayer didn't know they had or extend their exposure in ways that weren't anticipated.

There are situations where no single resolution tool solves every year in the account the same way. Some years may qualify for penalty abatement while others don't. Some tax years may call for a payment arrangement while others are handled differently. Getting that breakdown right requires working from the actual account, not a general impression of it.

About O'Neill Tax Resolution

O'Neill Tax Resolution is a tax relief firm based in Prescott, Arizona. The firm is led by Patti O'Neill, CPA, who holds a Master's degree in Taxation and brings more than 35 years of professional experience to IRS representation. The firm assists individuals and businesses with tax audits, penalty abatement, installment agreements, offers in compromise, IRS liens, wage garnishments, and non-filed returns resolution. A free consultation is available for Arizona residents and businesses seeking to understand their options.

To schedule a consultation, contact O'Neill Tax Resolution at (928) 378-8490 or visit .