MENAFN - GetNews) Morpho, founded in 2014 and headquartered in Hong Kong, is publicly detailing its Component Control Method, a manufacturing method that allocates the components of a client's consumer electronics product across specialized suppliers in its network of more than 200 vetted factories so that no single factory holds the complete design, with client ownership of tooling and IP, including molds, written into its standard agreement.

HONG KONG - Nov. 19, 2026 - Morpho, a Hong Kong-headquartered manufacturing partner founded in 2014 that has served more than 1,100 founders across six continents, today detailed the Component Control Method (CCM), Morpho's own manufacturing method for reducing the intellectual property risk hardware companies face when building products with contract manufacturers in China for consumer electronics. Under CCM, Morpho allocates each product's components across specialized suppliers drawn from its network of more than 200 vetted factories in mainland China, so no single manufacturer possesses the complete product design.

Each supplier on a CCM project works only on the components it has been assigned. Morpho places those components with factories that specialize in that type of work and remains the single accountable partner for the finished product. A factory producing one part of a device therefore operates without access to the full design, which limits how much of a client's IP is exposed at any one site. According to the company, routing each part to a specialist supplier also improves quality, and spreading production across several sources makes the supply chain more resilient.

"Under CCM, components for a single product are split across specialized suppliers in our network of more than 200 vetted factories, so no one factory ever holds the complete design. A supplier making one part has no full product to copy, and because each supplier works within its specialty, quality and supply-chain resilience improve at the same time," said Josh Fairbairn, CEO/Founder of Morpho.

When a company places an entire product with one factory, that factory holds the complete design, including circuit layouts and enclosure files, along with the tooling used to make it. For hardware startups and crowdfunded brands whose value rests on a proprietary design, that arrangement concentrates IP exposure and supply risk at a single site. Morpho's client portfolio covers consumer products in audio and electronics, personal care, fitness, home goods and pet care. CCM gives companies in those categories a way to manufacture in China without handing any one supplier the full product.

"Client ownership of tooling and IP, molds included, is written into our standard agreement, so no client is locked in by its molds. CCM follows the same principle, because spreading a design across specialized suppliers keeps control of that design with the company that owns it," said Josh Fairbairn, CEO/Founder of Morpho.

Morpho offers CCM to consumer electronics clients alongside its contract manufacturing, original design manufacturing (ODM), PCB design for manufacturability and quality control services. Every supplier on a CCM project is measured against the company's QC Standard Document, a written quality standard applied across all projects. Companies assessing manufacturing partners in China can request a production and manufacturing call through Morpho's China contract manufacturing services page, where Morpho also publishes guidance on design for manufacturability, quality assurance and China sourcing written by named team members, including Fairbairn.

About Morpho

Morpho is a product design and contract manufacturing company in Hong Kong, with manufacturing operations across mainland China. Founded in 2014, Morpho has guided 1,100+ founders across six continents from prototype to production using its Component Control Method (CCM). Morpho is a Kickstarter Partner and a listed expert in the Indiegogo Experts Directory. Learn more at