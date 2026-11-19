MENAFN - GetNews) The online dashboard gives Thai-owned and foreign-owned businesses live status on incorporation tasks, financial reporting and payroll runs, including monthly PND.1 and Social Security filings, plus work permit and visa tracking for each foreign employee. Employees covered by Settlr Global's employer of record (EOR) and payroll services use a separate Employee Portal for payslips and leave, and the client portal reached existing clients in a September 2026 soft launch.

BANGKOK, Thailand - Nov. 19, 2026 - Settlr Global, the all-in-one business operations provider for Thailand and the operating arm of WOWS Global, today launched the Settlr Global Client Portal, one online dashboard for company registration, accounting and tax in Thailand as well as payroll, visas and legal work. Settlr Global reports 200+ clients from 15+ countries and 200+ companies incorporated. Organized into eight modules, the portal soft launched to existing clients in September 2026 and is now rolling out more broadly, giving companies live status on every filing, permit and payroll run.

Businesses operating in Thailand, whether Thai-owned or foreign-owned, often track compliance through email threads, spreadsheets and several outside providers. On the new portal, upcoming deadlines such as monthly PND.1 filings, Social Security contributions and 90-day reporting appear on a Home dashboard next to the action items a client still needs to complete.

Clients of Settlr Global's payroll outsourcing service can review past payroll runs, per-employee breakdowns and monthly filing records in the Payroll module. A People and leave module holds team roles, contact details, leave approvals and the full holiday calendar. For foreign staff, the Visas and work permits module tracks status and collects document uploads per employee, backed by Settlr Global's work permit and visa services. Incorporation lays out every task and document for a company registration side by side, while Legal keeps contracts, licenses and legal matters in one place.

Under the Accounting module, clients of Settlr Global's accounting and tax services see cash balance, financial reporting and a tax overview, and connections to accounting software bring their books into the same dashboard. A Fractional CFO module serves clients who use that separately sold service. Separately, an Employee Portal lets employees of Settlr Global's Employer of Record and payroll clients download payslips and apply for leave.

"We built Settlr Global to take companies from setup to scale. A business can start hiring in Thailand through our Employer of Record service before it even incorporates, then run incorporation, payroll, accounting, visas, legal and CFO support on one transparent platform. When it's ready to raise capital, WOWS Global is there to help," said Gagan Ajmani, Managing Director of Settlr Global.

With Settlr Global as its employer of record in Thailand, an overseas company can hire employees in Thailand without a local entity while still directing their day-to-day work. Settlr Global reports a first hire in about two days, with the service available from one employee at prices from THB 8,999 per employee per month for a local hire. Clients can run EOR while their own incorporation is underway and later transfer staff to the new entity.

A 30-second product launch video is available on the Settlr Global YouTube channel, and companies can book a free consultation through the company website.

About Settlr Global

Settlr Global runs a one-platform ecosystem for business operations, handling company registration, accounting and tax in Thailand together with payroll, employer of record (EOR) and visa and work permit services through a single Bangkok team. Its work is organized into two service lines, People & HR and Business Operations, with progress tracked on one client platform. Managing Director Gagan Ajmani leads the company and brings 15+ years of regional experience across Southeast Asia. Settlr Global is part of WOWS Global and is based at United Tower, 333/10 Thong Lo, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10100.