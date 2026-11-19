MENAFN - GetNews) Every rental across the agency's 80 named villas comes with a complimentary St Barts concierge service run by its two founders. They arrange restaurant tables, day boat charters, private chefs, babysitting and car rentals for a largely North American clientele, with those arranged services billed separately. Nearly half of the company's 43 Google reviews name one of the founders personally.

GUSTAVIA, St Barts - Nov. 19, 2026 - Art de Vivre Villas, a St Barts villa agency with included concierge that rents 80 named private villas to a clientele drawn about 80% from North America, 10% from France and 10% from other markets, today outlined how its complimentary concierge works ahead of the high season that opens Dec. 15. Its two founders usually serve as the single point of contact for each booking. The agency reports answering inquiries within 24 hours, last-minute requests included.

As a boutique agency, Art de Vivre Villas runs on a small two-founder team that stays close to its clients, in contrast with large high-volume agencies. Dorian, founder and head concierge, and Alexis, founder and guest relations lead, handle guests personally from the first inquiry through the stay and after departure. Their St Barts concierge service costs guests nothing and is included with every villa rental. Services it arranges are billed separately, among them private chefs, babysitting, car rentals and day charters on smaller boats. The founders advise booking boats before arrival because last-minute requests leave fewer choices.

"Guests usually deal with Alexis or me from their first message until after they leave, and we answer inquiries within 24 hours, last-minute ones included. Nearly half of our 43 Google reviews name one of us personally," said Dorian, founder and head concierge of Art de Vivre Villas.

Travel logistics shape much of the concierge's work for North American guests. No direct flights connect the United States with St Barts, so trips through St Maarten or San Juan take five to seven hours in total, and the island itself covers about 25 square kilometers (roughly 10 square miles).

"In high season, our network of island partners helps us find good tables and boat options for our guests, and booking a boat before arrival still gives the widest choice. The concierge is free for everyone who rents with us, and guests pay only for what we book on their behalf, such as a chef or a boat," said Alexis Giroud-Gerbetant, founder and guest relations lead of Art de Vivre Villas.

Bookings begin with a guest's dates, group size and preferences. From there the agency proposes a shortlist from its luxury villa rentals in St Barts, holds an option and confirms the stay with a deposit and signed contract. Rates are quoted weekly in U.S. dollars, and the company states that all amounts appear in the quote before booking. Under its booking conditions, Christmas and New Year stays booked within 120 days of arrival must be paid in full within five to 10 days of acceptance, a window that now covers the 2026 holiday weeks running from Dec. 20, 2026, to Jan. 3, 2027.

About Art de Vivre Villas

Art de Vivre Villas is a St Barts villa agency with included concierge, headquartered in Devé and run by founders Dorian and Alexis. Its villas sit in neighborhoods including Lorient, Lurin, Marigot, Corossol and Anse des Cayes. Its website publishes editorial guides on reaching the island, choosing an area and timing a visit. The company holds professional card CPI97712024000000009, issued by the CCI de Saint-Barthélémy, and its financial guarantee organization is Galian.