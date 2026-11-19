MENAFN - GetNews) The sourcing and manufacturing company, founded in 1985 and known for denim design, is retracting a statement in its Sept. 25, 2026 release. It confirms it holds no licence from, and has no agreement with, the Greg Norman brand. The earlier release was meant to describe Wadhsons' experience manufacturing licensed products for brand licence holders, a capability that sits alongside its core denim and garment sourcing work for brands and retailers worldwide.

HONG KONG - Nov. 19, 2026 - Wadhsons, a denim supplier in Hong Kong founded in 1985 with an in-house design department, a second office in Guangzhou, China, and 35+ years of sourcing experience in China, today clarified that it is not a licensee or licence holder of the Greg Norman brand and has no licensing agreement with it. The company is retracting the statement in its Sept. 25, 2026 press release that suggested a licensing agreement to design, source and manufacture golf apparel for the United States and Central America. Wadhsons is issuing this clarification to correct the public record and regrets any confusion the earlier wording may have caused.

According to the company, the September release was intended to describe its experience manufacturing licensed products for brand licence holders, a general sourcing and manufacturing capability Wadhsons carries out for brands and retailers at vetted partner factories and mills. That experience relates to brand licence holders in general and makes no claim of any relationship with Greg Norman, his brand or its licensees. Wadhsons has no partnership, endorsement or affiliation with Greg Norman or the Greg Norman brand, past or present.

"Wadhsons is not a Greg Norman licensee and has no agreement with the brand, and we have withdrawn the statement in our Sept. 25 release that suggested otherwise. What we meant to describe is our general capability to design, source and manage the manufacture of apparel for brands and retailers. We hold the Greg Norman brand and its licensees in high regard, and because customers describe us as reliable and honest, we want the public record to be accurate," said Dhiraj Wadhwani, development director of Wadhsons.

Questions about this clarification, along with sourcing enquiries, can be sent through the company's sourcing enquiry form or to ....

About Wadhsons

Wadhsons is a denim supplier in Hong Kong and multinational supply chain partner. It began in general trading from China to Western markets and now manages complex supply chains for brands and retailers worldwide. The company draws on 35+ years of China-based sourcing experience and offices and teams across key production markets to handle work from product design through final delivery. It manages its environmental, social and governance performance alongside customers, suppliers and industry partners, with speed, innovation and digitalization of the supply chain as core priorities.