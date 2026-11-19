MENAFN - GetNews)"“A website is often the most complete picture of a business, and many of its visitors are on Android phones. Our website to APK converter lets any business turn that site into a signed Android app without touching code or keystores. AI reads the site and sets up the app, and our no-code platform adds push notifications and native pages around it. It is the quickest way for a business to earn a place on its customers' home screens.” - Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO, Appy Pie"Appy Pie's website to APK converter lets businesses convert website to APK, turning any URL or HTML page into a signed Android app in about a minute.

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India, November 19, 2026 - Appy Pie, the no-code AI platform behind more than 10 million apps since 2016, continues to give businesses a simple way to convert website to APK online through its AI website to APK converter, which turns any website, HTML page or URL into a signed Android app. Users paste their web address, customize the app's look and features, and install a working test build on their own Android phone within about a minute - with no coding, no Java or Kotlin and no signing keys to manage. When the app is ready, it can be published to Google Play under the owner's own developer account.

To convert a website to APK, the converter first reads the site's structure, colours and content. AI maps the site's pages to app screens and a navigation drawer, extracts colours from the logo to create a matching splash screen, and suggests which pages should become app tabs and which should open in an in-app browser. Users then set the app name, icon and colour theme in a visual editor before the build is compiled and signed on Appy Pie's servers. A test install link appears in the dashboard as soon as the build is ready.

The website to APK converter works with any site that loads at a public https address, including WordPress, Shopify, Wix, Squarespace, WooCommerce, Webflow, Ghost, BigCommerce, Magento and custom HTML pages. Businesses searching for an HTML to APK solution can host their HTML files on any static host and paste the resulting address into the converter. Restaurants, churches, publishers, online stores, booking services, learning platforms and agencies can all bring their existing site to Android this way.

When businesses convert websites to APK with Appy Pie, the result is more than a wrapper. Owners can send push notifications to everyone who installed the app directly from the dashboard, and add native pages beside the website, such as a store, events, a forum, a blog feed, a contact form or video. Subscriptions and one-off items can be sold inside the app through Google Play Billing or Stripe, and live analytics show active users and engagement. Because the app stays in step with the website, any page changed on the site appears in the app the next time it is opened.

Appy Pie's website to APK converter also removes the technical steps that normally stand between a website and an Android build. There is no large development environment to install, no Manifest or Gradle files to write, and no release keystore to generate and protect, as Appy Pie creates and manages it. Testing requires no USB cable or debug bridge: users open the test link on their phone and tap Install. For Google Play, Appy Pie provides the build format the store requires, along with step-by-step guidance on every Play Console screen. The listing, reviews and installs belong to the app owner.

To try the website to APK converter, visit

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie is a global no-code AI platform headquartered in Noida, India, with offices in the United States and United Kingdom. Its suite of tools includes the App Builder, AI App Generator, Website Builder, and AI Website Builder. Trusted by 10 million+ users in 150+ countries with over 100,000 apps live on Google Play and the Apple App Store, Appy Pie is committed to making technology accessible to everyone, regardless of technical ability or budget. The platform is GDPR-compliant, HIPAA-ready, SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified.

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