MENAFN - GetNews)""PixVerse 6 Max handles multi-shot video with audio in a single call - that removes several steps from a production workflow that would otherwise require stitching and audio separately. Luma Uni 1.1 Max brings web-grounded image generation, which is a genuinely different capability for prompts where real-world accuracy matters. Two models, two different problems solved." - Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO, Pixazo"PixVerse V6 Max brings multi-shot video with optional audio and style presets up to 1080p; Luma Uni 1.1 Max delivers high-quality image generation with web search grounding and reference image support - both now live on Pixazo.

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India, November 19, 2026 - Pixazo announced the addition of two new APIs to its platform: PixVerse 6 Max API and Luma Uni 1.1 Max API. Both models are now live on the platform and accessible via .

PixVerse 6 Max is the top tier of the PixVerse V6 model family, supporting text-to-video and image-to-video generation at resolutions from 360p to 1080p, with clips from 1 to 15 seconds. It is built for social media and marketing video workflows, with capabilities that go beyond standard video generation: the model supports optional AI-generated audio - covering background music, sound effects and dialogue - added in a single API call without a separate audio step. A multi-shot mode enables camera changes within a single clip, allowing scene transitions and varied angles that would otherwise require manual editing. Style presets including anime, 3D animation, clay, comic and cyberpunk offer production-ready visual treatments from a single parameter. Billing is per second of output at the selected resolution.

Luma Uni 1.1 Max is the higher-quality tier of Luma AI's Uni 1.1 image model, now on Pixazo for text-to-image generation and image editing. It outputs PNG or JPEG across a full range of aspect ratios from 3:1 to 1:3, with reference image support for guiding outputs toward a specific product appearance, person's look, or visual style. A distinctive capability is web search grounding: enabling it allows the model to look up real-world landmarks, products and objects on the web before generating, improving accuracy and detail for prompts referencing specific real-world subjects. A manga style preset is also available as a named output mode. The model and its image editing endpoint share the same integration, with per-image billing and no subscription required.

The two additions cover distinct production needs: PixVerse 6 Max targets video content for digital campaigns and social platforms, while Luma Uni 1.1 Max targets high-quality still image generation with real-world grounding. Both are available immediately through the same Pixazo API key used to access the platform's full catalog of image, video, audio, background removal and 3D generation models - with no additional accounts or integrations required.

About Pixazo

Pixazo is a next-generation generative AI platform that enables individuals and businesses to create images, videos, audio and 3D assets using advanced AI models. Pixazo is a brand of Appy Pie LLP, focused on building creator-first tools that make content production faster, easier, and more accessible worldwide.

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